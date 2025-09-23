Taylor Swift has been dragged into Blake Lively's high-profile legal fight with Justin Baldoni after a man was arrested in Kansas for allegedly attempting to serve the singer with deposition papers.

The arrest on 15 September at the Leawood, Kansas home of Swift's partner, NFL star Travis Kelce, highlights how the already explosive case is spiralling beyond Hollywood.

Judge Rules Against Compelling Swift

Court filings show Baldoni's lawyers pushed to secure Swift's testimony, arguing her evidence was essential to behind-the-scenes communications during the production of It Ends With Us. On 13 September, however, US District Judge Lewis J. Liman denied a request to extend discovery so that Swift could be deposed, ruling there was no proof Baldoni's team had properly reissued a subpoena.

In a letter submitted before the ruling, Baldoni's lawyer claimed Swift 'has agreed to appear for deposition' during the week of 20–25 October.

Swift's representatives quickly rejected that characterisation, insisting she had only been made aware of the request days earlier and had not agreed to participate. They added she had no material involvement in the dispute between Lively and Baldoni.

The court sided with Swift, noting there was insufficient basis to compel her deposition at this stage. Discovery in the case is set to close on 30 September, with trial scheduled for March 2026.

Arrest at Kelce's Residence

Just two days later, the row spilled into Swift's private life. In the early hours of 15 September, police arrested Justin Lee Fisher, a former police officer turned private investigator, after he allegedly climbed a fence at Kelce's gated property to deliver deposition papers to Swift.

According to police records, Fisher was taken into custody at around 2am and later charged with criminal trespass. His court date is set for 15 October.

It remains unclear whether Swift was successfully served before his arrest. Sources linked the papers to Baldoni's legal team, though they have not commented publicly.

Background: Lively vs Baldoni

The legal fight erupted in late 2024 when Blake Lively filed a lawsuit accusing Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios of sexual harassment, retaliation and fostering a hostile work environment during the filming of It Ends With Us.

Baldoni, known for Jane the Virgin and Five Feet Apart, has strongly denied the allegations. His $400 million defamation countersuit was dismissed in June 2025, but the clash has since escalated, with both sides trading accusations in court and through the media.

Swift became linked to the case through her close friendship with Lively and her professional involvement in the film. Her ballad My Tears Ricochet featured in the soundtrack, and Baldoni's lawyers alleged Lively sought to use Swift's influence to apply pressure.

Court documents suggested Lively asked Swift to issue a public statement of support, with private messages threatened if she refused. Lively has denied the claim outright.

Wider Implications

The arrest of Fisher underscores how contentious the dispute has become, with high-profile figures drawn into its orbit. Legal analysts say attempts to involve Swift appear aimed at raising pressure on Lively, rather than producing evidence central to the case.

For Swift, the timing is delicate. She is balancing her record-breaking Eras Tour with a high-profile relationship with Kelce. Any move to compel her deposition risks dragging one of the world's biggest stars further into a legal saga that already threatens reputations across Hollywood.

As discovery nears its end, attention will shift to upcoming depositions of Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios co-founders Steve Sarowitz and Jamey Heath. Their testimony is expected to play a key role in shaping the next phase of the case.

For now, Swift remains officially on the sidelines. But with Baldoni's team still pushing for her involvement and police forced to intervene at Kelce's home, the battle lines are far from settled.