Starbucks Holiday Menu 2025 is finally here, and fans are in for a treat. Launching across the United States on 6 November 2025, the coffee giant is bringing back festive favourites, introducing new drinks, and unveiling an exclusive Hello Kitty collaboration. With themed merchandise, returning seasonal beverages, and classic baked treats, the 2025 Starbucks holiday season promises to be one of the most anticipated yet.

Starbucks Holiday Menu 2025 Release Date and Rollout Details

The Starbucks 2025 holiday menu officially launches on 6 November in US and select Canadian stores. Customers can look forward to the return of Red Cup Day, where shoppers receive a complimentary limited-edition reusable holiday cup with select handcrafted drinks.

Ahead of the in-store launch, grocery and retail products such as Starbucks' Christmas Blend and Holiday Blend are already appearing on supermarket shelves. These allow customers to enjoy holiday flavours at home before the official café rollout.

Hello Kitty Collaboration: Exclusive Merch Line-Up

This year, Starbucks is partnering with Hello Kitty to release a nostalgic, limited-edition collection celebrating friendship and festive joy. According to Starbucks, the collaboration blends Starbucks' iconic green and red palette with Sanrio's beloved character in playful designs.

The full Hello Kitty × Starbucks range includes:

Hello Kitty Plush Toy – $34.95 (£25.93)

16oz Ceramic Mug – $32.95 (£24.45)

26oz Stainless-Steel Cold Cup – $32.95 (£24.45)

20oz Stainless Water Bottle – $29.95 (£22.22)

24oz Acrylic Cold Cup – $24.95 (£18.51)

12oz Stainless Tumbler – $32.95 (£24.45)

Hello Kitty Gift Card – minimum load $10 (£7.42)

Items will be available at participating US and Canadian Starbucks stores while supplies last. Collectors and fans are advised to shop early, as previous collaborations have sold out within days.

Festive Drink Line-Up: New and Returning Favourites

The 2025 Starbucks holiday drinks list brings back fan favourites and introduces long-awaited comebacks. Launching in the first wave are:

Peppermint Mocha

Caramel Brûlée Latte

Iced Sugar Cookie Latte

Iced Gingerbread Chai

Later in the season, customers can expect:

Chestnut Praline Latte

Eggnog Latte, returning after several years

The return of the Eggnog Latte has generated excitement across social media, as fans welcome back the nostalgic flavour that many have missed since its removal from the main menu.

Starbucks also confirms that non-dairy milk alternatives such as oat, almond, and coconut will no longer incur additional charges for holiday drinks in the United States.

Festive Bakery and Food Offerings

To complement the drinks, Starbucks will serve a selection of festive food items. Returning favourites include the Snowman Cookie, Cranberry Bliss Bar, and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish.

New additions for 2025 are the Polar Bear Cake Pop and Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread, both available from 6 November in participating stores.

Coffee and Retail Product Range

For customers brewing at home, Starbucks' seasonal retail range features:

Thanksgiving Blend

Christmas Blend (regular and decaf)

Christmas Blonde Roast

Holiday Blend

Packaged creamers and ready-to-drink beverages in festive flavours have already rolled out in supermarkets nationwide.

Pricing and Availability

While Starbucks drink prices have yet to be officially confirmed, customers can expect them to align closely with core espresso beverages, with slight festive premiums depending on region and size.

All Hello Kitty merchandise prices are confirmed, and availability is strictly limited. Starbucks encourages fans to visit early on launch day to secure items before stocks run out.

With a nostalgic collaboration, classic festive drinks, and collectible merchandise, Starbucks Holiday Menu 2025 is set to bring seasonal cheer to coffee lovers across the United States.