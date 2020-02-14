Members of the British royal family have been wearing wedding bands made from pure Welsh gold since 1923. Princess Beatrice, who will tie the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in May, is expected to continue the 100-year-old tradition of the use of Welsh wedding ring.

Princess Beatrice, daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the duke and the duchess of York, will marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the Chapel Royal, which is located within the grounds of St James's Palace, on Friday, May 29. The royal is planning to wear a ring made of pure Welsh gold, which is particularly rare and originates from the Clogau St. David Gold Mine in Dolgellau, Wales, which is no longer in operation, reports Hello!

Princess Eugenie, the younger sister of Beatrice, also wore a Welsh wedding band when she married Jack Brooksbank in 2018.

Royal family members have used the gold to create their wedding rings since Queen Mother, mother of Queen Elizabeth II, married the Duke of York, King George VI in April 1923. The monarch herself wears a wedding band made from a nugget of pure Welsh gold from the Clogau mine.

Princess Margaret, Princess Anne, Princess Diana, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla also wore wedding bands made of Welsh gold. The gold was also used to create wedding rings for Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Beatrice is expected to follow the royal tradition, and apart from the ring, she will have another significant addition in her accessory department on the wedding day. The occasion will mark the first time that the 31-year-old will be seen in a tiara.

Princess Eugenie also did not wear a tiara until her wedding day, when she borrowed a family heirloom for the ceremony from her grandmother, the British monarch. The Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara was made by the French jeweller Boucheron in 1919 and has remained in the royal family for over 75 years.