Meghan Markle secretly invited a special guest at her Windson home this week, and it was none other than her childhood inspiration Hillary Clinton.

The former United States first lady, Hillary Clinton visited the Duchess of Sussex at the latter's Frogmore Cottage and was also joined by Prince Harry and their seven-month-old son Archie.

The women shared a hug before spending the afternoon together, where they also discussed a letter Meghan Markle wrote at the age of 11 to the then first lady. The now duchess had done this to record her protest against a "sexist" dishwasher soap advertisement, reports People.

"Both women have a lot of admiration for each other and it was a very sweet, warm meeting. They are mutual fangirl," a source told the outlet.

Meghan was vocal and aware of gender inequality issues even at the age of 11, years before she gained fame as a celebrated actress, as she wrote a letter to Clinton against an advertisement that purported women belong in the kitchen. However, this was the first time Meghan and Clinton met in person.

The 38-year-old royal is on a six-week "sabbatical" from her royal duties to spend time with her husband Prince Harry and baby Archie. After Clinton met Archie, the two women also discussed Chelsea Clinton's new baby son Jasper, Clinton's third grandchild.

The 2016 Democratic presidential candidate is currently in London on a publicity tour for her book "The Book of Gutsy Women", co-authored by her daughter Chelsea.

Clinton earlier also came out in support of Meghan after the latter initiated legal action against British tabloids for unfair treatment given to her. Admitting she is a huge fan of the royal, the former FLOTUS said, "I do want to say that the way she's been treated is inexplicable."

The 72-year-old further said she agrees with the assessment that Meghan being a woman of colour might be one of the reasons behind the way British media covers her. "It's certainly part of it. If the explanation is that she's biracial, then shame on everybody," she said.