Those who have been playing "Fortnite" for a while now should know that the developers often go through great lengths when it comes to in-game events. Last year, just before Season 11 debuted, players were suddenly surprised to see the game seemingly crash, which left a black hole on-screen for about two days. As expected, there was an upsurge of interest in the game shortly thereafter. Now its latest foray involves a collaboration with Travis Scott called Astronomical. Thankfully, those who missed it can still view the spectacular event again and score some exclusive loot.

The battle royale shooter has been one of the most popular games that eventually took the top spot from "PUBG." Now, other game studios are cashing in on the hype with the likes of "Apex Legends" from Respawn Entertainment and "Call of Duty: Warzone" form Infinity Ward. However, unlike "Fortnite" the competition primarily focuses on regular gameplay tweaks and content updates.

Many believe that the Travis Scott Astronomical was presented in a scale similar to that of the volcano eruption of Season 8 and the black hole of Season 11. Moreover, CNET notes that there was even low-resolution image of the original map when "Fortnite" came out.

Want to listen to the sweet beats from @trvisXX's Astronomical on repeat to relive the experience?



You can now with the official playlist, available on @AppleMusic! https://t.co/0A8mSfyJin pic.twitter.com/2EF0wiZkyX — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 24, 2020

Players who were able to participate in the in-game concert spotted a virtual avatar of the rapper, and there were also bonuses that followed. The show lasted around 10 minutes and awarded players online at the time.

In order to unlock the Travis Scott Spray and Emote, there is a simple task that must be done. Players must bounce on five Astro Heads, which can be found in different locations within the Sweaty Sands section of the map. After bouncing on all five of these statues, users will receive the cosmetic items.

Meanwhile, the Astronomical Bundle is already available in the item shop and costs approximately $35. The set includes the Astro Jack outfit, Cactus Jack back bling, and Astroworld back bling.

Finally, players can expect a rerun of the Travis Scott Astronomical event on Saturday, at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. For more time zones, please check here. This will provide "Fortnite" players two new loading screens and the Astroworld Cyclone Glider for free.