Kate Middleton has been discharged from the hospital and is now back home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, where she is expected to stay for months before she can return to work in March.

The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic on Jan. 17 for a "planned abdominal surgery" and stayed there for 14 days to recover. She was in the same hospital where King Charles III had his "corrective procedure" last Friday, Jan. 26, to treat an enlarged prostate.

Both His Majesty and the princess are now back in their respective homes. While the monarch will miss a month's worth of royal engagements, the 42-year-old will have to remain at home for three months to recuperate.

Kensington Palace announced that she is expected to resume her public duties after Easter. But this medical advice was given during her admission to the hospital. In a recent press release announcing her discharge from the hospital, the palace said the mum-of-three "is making good progress".

The Prince and Princess of Wales also sent their gratitude to the "entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

There is no mention of her return to work, but royal watchers will certainly wish for her speedy recovery in time for her to join the Easter Sunday service with the royal family on March 31.

Likewise, she will miss out on a number of engagements as she recuperates. According to the Daily Mail, these include the BAFTA Film Awards, St Patrick's Day and the Commonwealth Service.

Last year there were several engagements on her calendar that she attended that she will likely miss out on this year. In February 2023, she attended a Six Nations rugby match with Prince William, as patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and Rugby Football League (RFL).

The Six Nations Championship will also kick off on Feb. 2 at the Orange Vélodrome in Marseille. The BAFTAs will be on Feb. 18, which Kate Middleton attended last year with her husband, who has been BAFTA president since 2010.

It could be a long time before Kate Middleton returns to her public duties. But she is likely glad to be back home with her family in Windsor, where she will be taken care of by her husband. Prince William has also cancelled some of his scheduled engagements so he can be there for his wife in the early days of her recovery.