Lady Gaga's stunning black leather jacket caught the attention of a superfan who complimented her on it, without knowing her true identity. However, when the fan realised who she just ran into, she went back to tell her a story that ended up with her getting the jacket from the Grammy-winner.

Shannon Mckee ran into Lady Gaga, accompanied by her boyfriend Michael Polanski, outside of a market in Malibu, California. Recalling the incident to Today magazine, Mckee said: "I walked in and I was like, 'Hey, that's a really bada** jacket you got on. And she said, 'Thank you.' I kind of recognized the voice, but I'm not one to really go up to celebrities."

However, Mckee realised that this may be her one chance to tell the "A Star Is Born" actress a story which she always wanted to share with her. Complimenting the singer for being an ally to the LGBTQ+ community, Mckee said to her: "Hey, you're Lady Gaga, right? My best friend back in high school was a huge fan of yours. And you're the reason he actually came out to me. And his first five tattoos are all dedicated to you and my brother just recently came out to me, too. So I just wanted to say thank you for being such an incredible ally."

The "Shallow" singer was so touched by Mckee's story, that she removed her black leather jacket on the spot and gifted it to her fan.

"As I was telling her the story about my friend, she took off her jacket and was like, 'You loved my jacket so much. Here. It's yours. Put it on right now. You be bada** with it now,'" Mckee recalled, adding that the 34-year-old singer didn't feel comfortable posing for a picture with her so close to home. However, pictures of Gaga offering Mckee her jacket clicked by someone else went viral on social media.

Mckee herself took to Instagram to share her experience with the singer, in a video that has since been deleted. "I couldn't have been more thankful to have met someone as sweet and caring and compassionate and just an overall beautiful person as her. I wanted to cry because it was so heartfelt in that moment. I have been a fan of hers since I was in high school. Timing is everything. I truly believe in this moment of time...it needed to happen," the 27-year-old said in the video.