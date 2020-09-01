It's been 23 years since Princess Diana lost her life in a car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997. In a rare documentary released three years ago, to mark her 20th death anniversary, her sons Prince William and Prince Harry had spoken about the last phone conversation they had with their mother on the day of her accident.

In the documentary titled "Our Mother Diana: Her Life and Legacy," the royal siblings spoke about their mother at length, and also said that they will not open up about her like this ever again, reports People magazine. Recalling his last conversation with his mother, Prince Harry revealed that he and Prince William, who were aged 12 and 15, respectively at that time, had cut the phone call short as they were eager to get back to playing with their cousins at their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's Balmoral estate in Scotland.

"If I'd known that that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother the things that I would – the things I would have said to her," the Duke of Sussex said in the documentary.

While discussing the documentary with reporters at a meeting in Kensington Palace in 2017, William had said: "This is a tribute from her sons to her."

"It's one thing doing a documentary like this and it's another thing standing front of all of you guys and explaining about something very personal to you," the Duke of Cambridge had said, adding: "We won't speak as openly and as publicly about her again."

Princess Diana's fans marked her 23rd death anniversary on Monday, by leaving tributes outside Kensington Palace, reports the Mirror. The British royal who passed away at the age of 36 was widely referred to as "People's Princess" and is still remembered for the work she did as a member of the royal family before her separation from Prince Charles in 1992 as well the activism she did after that.

Her accidental death brought an unprecedented spasm of grief and mourning in England and other parts of the world, and her fans still put banners and floral tributes on the gates of Kensington Palace where she had an apartment at the time of her death.

One of the banners put up on Monday read, "your good work continues through your sons", while another black and white photo of the princess read, "Princess Diana, always loved, never forgotten, forever missed".