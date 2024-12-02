The White House is working on a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza but is "not there yet," the US National Security Advisor told NBC on Sunday, with fighting in the conflict raging on as regional leaders meet to discuss the crisis.

"We are working actively to try to make it happen. We are engaged deeply with the key players in the region, and there is activity even today," said Jake Sullivan, according to a transcript released by the broadcaster.

"There will be further conversations and consultations, and our hope is that we can generate a ceasefire and hostage deal, but we're not there yet," he added.

Sullivan's comments came a day after Israel hit Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, days into a fragile ceasefire in its conflict with the Iran-backed group.

Addressing that conflict, Sullivan lauded the ceasefire deal and said the US was working with Lebanon's military to ensure it was implemented "effectively."

"We need to protect it and ensure that it is fully implemented," he told NBC.

In an apparent reference to the Israeli strikes, Sullivan said both parties "have the right, consistent with international law, to take action in self-defense if they're facing imminent threats."

Speaking in Jerusalem on Sunday, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said there were "indications" progress could be made on a deal securing the release of hostages by Hamas in Gaza.

"There are signs we may see a greater degree of flexibility from Hamas as a result of circumstances that have developed, including the agreement with Lebanon," he said.

"There is a desire to move forward on this. I hope it can progress. We are committed to the return of the hostages -- it's a responsibility we must uphold."

Saar asserted, however, that Hamas "cannot be allowed" to continue to rule Gaza.

Speaking to US broadcaster CBS, Sullivan said US President Joe Biden was in close coordination with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

"He also spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu that day (of the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire), and Prime Minister Netanyahu told him he agreed, the time is right. The moment is now," said Sullivan, referring to the need for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Hamas seized 251 hostages during its October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, with 97 still being held in Gaza, including 34 who have been confirmed to be dead.

The armed group's attack resulted in 1,207 deaths, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

In response, Israel launched a withering military campaign on Gaza, killing at least 44,429 there, most of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory's health ministry that the UN considers reliable.

Much of Gaza has been reduced to rubble, with its population dependent on humanitarian aid that the UN on Sunday said it would pause delivery of through the key Kerem Shalom crossing due to security concerns.

Speaking to CBS on Sunday, Sullivan said the humanitarian situation in Gaza was a "crisis" and that famine was "constantly stalking" the territory.

"You have too many people who are suffering from shortages of food, water, medicine, access to sanitation. Innocent people who deserve a measure of peace and deserve access to all of those life-saving supplies in abundance," he said.