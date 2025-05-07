Thailand has ditched its old paper forms for a shiny new electronic system, leaving many of Britain's sun-seekers in the dark as they jet off to the Southeast Asian haven.

Since the start of May, every international visitor – whether arriving by jumbo jet, cruise ship, or crossing land borders – must complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) before setting foot in the Land of Smiles.

This digital overhaul comes as Thailand rides a remarkable tourism wave, partly fuelled by its star turn in HBO's glossy drama 'White Lotus.' The luxury Four Seasons resort in Koh Samui has seen enquiries rocket by 40 percent since being unveiled as the filming location for the show's eagerly anticipated third season.

According to the updated regulations, which took effect on 1 May, tourists must complete an online electronic arrival form before entering Thailand.

Thailand's Tourism Boom Meets New Regulations

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has refreshed its guidance to inform UK tourists about the necessity of completing this form. 'From 1 May 2025, all foreign nationals entering Thailand, whether by air, land or sea, must complete a digital arrival card online before arrival,' it says, per MailOnline. 'Travellers can register for an arrival card within three days before they arrive.'

Visitors have been asked to provide their details on the TDAC, along with information regarding the duration of their visit and where they will be staying.

🚨 Travelling to Thailand?

Starting May 1, 2025, all foreign travelers must complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card within 72 hours before arrival.



💻 Visit: https://t.co/k98iSP3zFt



Happy travels! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/SgDI5sw38g — PADI Travel (@PADI_Travel) April 29, 2025

This adjustment comes at a time when tourism in Thailand is anticipated to greatly increase, largely due to its appearance in the most recent season of HBO's 'White Lotus.' The destinations of the first two 'White Lotus' series, Hawaii and Sicily, both saw a considerable rise in tourism following their appearance on the show.

[FR] Sawasdee ka! Prêts à vivre une nouvelle aventure au cœur de la Thaïlande ? 🇹🇭



La saison 3 de la série culte "The White Lotus" arrive bientôt, nous plongeant dans les décors enchanteurs de Bangkok, Phuket et Ko Samui. 🌴



Avec la talentueuse Lisa - Lalisa Manobal et de… pic.twitter.com/tIHshEa71o — Tourism Thailand (@TAT_Belux) December 21, 2024

Data from Hotels.com indicates that the Four Seasons in Koh Samui experienced a 40 percent jump in interest after its announcement as the filming location for the third season of 'White Lotus.' Over 35 million visitors travelled to Thailand in 2024, and the nation aims to welcome 40 million in 2025.

Key Information For British Tourists Planning A Thai Trip

British tourists enjoy visa-free entry to Thailand for stays of up to 60 days. However, it's worth noting that there are reports suggesting a potential reduction of this period to 30 days. The country's Minister of Tourism and Sports has cautioned that this visa exemption duration could be shortened in the future.

Beyond the excitement of increased travel to Thailand, it's crucial for visitors also to take note of recent health warnings issued by the country after a confirmed anthrax-related death, the first in more than 30 years.

Health Alert: Anthrax Case Prompts Warnings In Thailand

Meanwhile, Thai government has also issued a health alert after confirming the nation's first death linked to anthrax in over three decades, alongside a second reported instance of the disease.

These two incidents have been traced back to Mukdahan province, situated near the Laotian border. Both involved individuals had direct interaction with infected farm animals.

There have been three cases of anthrax in a northeastern province bordering Laos, according to health authorities. One of them died while 98 people remain under surveillance for the disease.



Listen to the story or get the full story in the 1st comment.#mukdahan #thailand pic.twitter.com/ns7SkGzkeN — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) May 5, 2025

Anthrax, a bacterial disease primarily affecting livestock, poses a serious threat to humans, typically manifesting with symptoms such as skin ulcers, fluid-filled bumps, and swollen lymph nodes.

Thai health authorities have stepped up their monitoring in response to these occurrences. Around 638 individuals identified within at-risk groups, such as butchers and those who ate uncooked meat, are currently under observation and receiving preventive antibiotic care.

Travellers are encouraged to be vigilant, especially in northeastern Thailand, and to refrain from eating raw or partially cooked meat dishes, which are a customary part of some local food.

Anthrax Explained: What Tourists In Thailand Should Know

According to the Mayo Clinic, anthrax is an uncommon yet severe illness caused by a spore-producing bacterium called Bacillus anthracis. This disease primarily affects farm animals and wildlife.

Humans can contract the infection through direct or indirect exposure to diseased animals. Anthrax in humans can manifest in various ways, with symptoms that may include skin sores, elevated temperature, fluid-filled bumps, significant swelling of the lymph glands, and, in critical situations, breathing difficulties and fatality.

While anthrax isn't transmitted between people, the way it spreads—via contact with animals or through consumption—presents a genuine risk in areas where humans and livestock are nearby. Travellers, particularly those interested in local foods, are strongly advised to steer clear of uncooked meat dishes and ensure that all food is properly prepared.

Thailand's Swift Response And Advice For Travellers

The Thai government has acted quickly to manage the situation. Local health agencies have been deployed to carry out animal checks, limit the sale of uncooked meat in the affected regions, and educate the public about the risks of anthrax.

Notice boards and community programs have been initiated to discourage the consumption of traditional raw meat dishes and promote safe food handling methods.

Visitors are encouraged to stay informed about the developing situation and adhere to public health recommendations. Simple precautions, such as avoiding interaction with farm animals, refraining from consuming raw meat, and maintaining thorough hand cleanliness, can greatly decrease the likelihood of infection.

For tourists dreaming of pristine beaches and fragrant street food, the message is clear: sort your digital paperwork before packing your flip-flops, or risk starting your holiday with an unwelcome delay at immigration.