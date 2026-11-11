Alaina Kunes, an 18-year-old former University of Mississippi student, has been identified as one of the women filmed making apparent racist gestures outside an apartment shared by Black students in Oxford, Mississippi, on 6 November 2026. The Ring doorbell footage prompted widespread criticism, a university investigation and a public apology from Kunes.

The controversy began when Ole Miss freshman Jakiyra Metcalf shared footage showing three white women passing her apartment. Two appeared to make monkey-like gestures and noises towards the doorbell camera, prompting accusations of racial harassment and raising concerns about student safety.

Who Is Alaina Kunes, the Student Behind the Viral Controversy?

Kunes is an 18-year-old Wisconsin native who was a freshman at the University of Mississippi, commonly known as Ole Miss. Her identity attracted further attention because of her family connections to Wisconsin-based dealership group Kunes Auto Group.

She is the daughter of Scott Kunes, a former chief operating officer of the company, and the granddaughter of its founder, Gregg Kunes, according to Spectrum News.

The apple doesnt fall far from the tree...



Meet Alaina Kunes, the University of Mississippi student at the center of intense public backlash after a viral Ring doorbell video captured her and a fellow classmate making racist gestures and monkey sounds outside a Black student's… pic.twitter.com/jgfeY9zLvL — MAGAts_Exposed (@MAGAts_Exposed) November 10, 2026

However, Kunes Auto Group has distanced itself from the controversy, stressing that she has no professional involvement with the business.

'The individual in the video has no employment, ownership, or professional affiliation with Kunes Auto Group,' the company stated.

Kunes Auto Group has previously faced complaints involving employees at its dealerships, including a racial slur printed on an oil-change sticker and an image of an ape sent by text to a customer. These incidents have resurfaced following the viral Ole Miss video, prompting online speculation about a possible family connection. However, there is no verified evidence that her family's past incidents influenced her behaviour.

The University of Mississippi confirmed on Tuesday, 10 November, that Kunes was no longer a student. It did not publicly explain the circumstances of her departure.

Why Did Alaina Kunes Go Viral Over the Ring Camera Video?

The recording shows three women walking past an apartment entrance before two appear to turn towards the doorbell camera, make monkey-like gestures and produce similar noises.

Metcalf, whose apartment is shared with two other Black students, posted the footage on TikTok. It subsequently attracted millions of views and widespread criticism over behaviour interpreted by many viewers as racist.

Kunes was identified as one of the women appearing to make the gestures. The other woman seen engaging in similar behaviour had not publicly identified herself.

The incident also prompted questions about racial harassment at Ole Miss, particularly whether Black students could feel secure in their accommodation.

University Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Shawnboda Mead described the behaviour as 'deeply troubling, hurtful, and unacceptable'.

The university said it had contacted the affected students, offered support and begun investigating the incident through its Office of Conflict Resolution and Student Conduct and Office of Equal Opportunity and Regulatory Compliance.

Alaina Kunes Apologises and Denies Intentionally Targeting Black Students

In a statement released through her lawyers, Kunes acknowledged that her behaviour had caused harm while denying deliberate racial intent.

'I would have never intentionally made those noises or gestures toward a person of color,' she said.

Kunes maintained that she had never met the apartment's occupants and did not know their race before the incident.

She apologised to the women involved and said she hoped they would forgive her.

Kunes also claimed that she and her family had received death threats and harassment following the video's circulation.

She pledged to cooperate with the university investigation and requested privacy for her family.