A University of Michigan student is under scrutiny after allegedly attacking conservative Jewish influencer Lizzy Benichou during a campus free-speech event and threatening to kill her. The incident prompted a police investigation.

The student was identified in online reports as Temulun Togochog, a Mongolian-American activist. Benichou alleged that the woman also spoke about a previous admission to a mental health institution and said she would not regret returning if it meant killing her.

Police have not officially confirmed the identity circulating online.

Campus Confrontation Turns Violent During Debate Over Islam

The incident happened on Sunday, 1 November, at the university's Ann Arbor campus, where members of Liberty Under Fire USA had organised an event to discuss political and religious issues. The Diag is a central gathering area frequently used for student activities and demonstrations.

The group's table displayed a sign asking, 'Is Islam Compatible with the West?' A woman challenged the activists about their presence and the event's permission to operate on campus.

Video shared online showed the woman arguing with members of the group before approaching Benichou. The influencer then questioned whether the student's clothing would be acceptable in Iran, prompting an angry response.

The woman shoved Benichou to the ground. A bystander intervened as the student tried to approach Benichou again. As officers took her into custody, she reportedly shouted: 'I should've f***ing killed you when I had the chance.'

The Victim Recounts Alleged Death Threat

Benichou later described what she said the student had told her about a previous stay in a psychiatric facility. 'She said she had been in a mental institution before and she would be happy to go back if it meant she got to kill me,' Benichou said on Monday.

The influencer said the attack would not stop her from attending campus events. 'It will definitely not dissuade me,' she said in a television interview.

Benichou later said she had been assaulted while exercising her First Amendment rights. 'Political violence has NO place in the United States of America,' she wrote, adding that she was receiving medical attention and expected to recover.

Her representative said she suffered a lower-back injury after being pushed to the ground. University police confirmed that Benichou received medical treatment before being released.

Police Refer Case to County Prosecutor

The University of Michigan Police Department said officers responded to a noise complaint on the Diag at about 5:00pm on Sunday. They described the gathering as an unpermitted event organised by Liberty Under Fire USA.

Police said officers witnessed a university student push a woman to the ground as the group was preparing to leave. The student was arrested, processed and later released. The case was referred to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office for review.

Authorities had not officially identified the student, saying names are generally withheld until an individual is arraigned. The online identification remained unconfirmed.

As of the latest police update on 2 November, no formal charges had been publicly announced. The prosecutor's review will determine whether further legal action follows.