Marjorie Taylor Greene has accused some evangelical pastors of treating President Donald Trump as though he were 'Jesus reincarnated'.

The former Republican congresswoman made the accusations during an interview released on Sunday, 8 November, criticising religious leaders who portray Trump as chosen by God.

Her remarks followed the 3 November midterm elections, which gave Democrats control of the incoming Congress, beginning in January 2027.

Greene, previously one of Trump's strongest congressional allies, resigned on 5 January 2026 after a public feud involving Jeffrey Epstein-related records and other disagreements.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Condemns Pastors' Religious Praise

Speaking on The Tim Pool Show, Greene criticised conservative evangelical pastors who describe Trump as divinely anointed.

She alleged that some treated the president 'like he's literally Jesus reincarnated'. 'It was so disgusting,' Greene said.

The pastors she criticised were not specifically identified in the published account. The discussion also revisited Greene's political relationship with Trump.

Host Tim Pool recalled her years defending the president, including her removal from congressional committee assignments in February 2021 following controversy over her earlier statements.

Greene accused Trump's advisers of encouraging his behaviour rather than challenging his decisions. She compared those surrounding him with 'clapping trained baby seals', suggesting they offered unquestioning praise.

The former allies' relationship deteriorated over Epstein-related disclosures and other policy disputes. Trump publicly called Greene a traitor in November 2025, before her departure from Congress.

Trump's AI Image Exposes Greene's Earlier Jesus Comparison

Pool also raised an AI-generated image Trump shared on Truth Social on 12 April 2026. It depicted the president in robes, apparently healing someone with light radiating from his hand.

Trump removed the image the following day. He told reporters he believed it portrayed him as a doctor helping someone, rather than Jesus.

Greene rejected that explanation, accusing Trump of understanding the image's religious symbolism. Her interpretation of his intentions remains unproven. The controversy also exposed an awkward detail in Greene's political history.

During an April CNN interview, presenter Kaitlan Collins confronted Greene with footage of her comparing Trump's 2023 arrest with the persecution of Jesus.

Greene explained that she had been discussing what she regarded as politically motivated prosecutions. She insisted that the comparison differed from Trump portraying himself as Jesus.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Questions Trump's Christian Faith

Greene had previously questioned Trump's religious convictions following conservative activist Charlie Kirk's memorial service on 21 September 2025.

Trump praised Kirk for wanting the best for his political opponents but acknowledged that he held a different view. 'I hate my opponent and I don't want the best for them,' Trump said.

On Easter morning, this is what President Trump posted.

Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump’s madness.

I know all of you and him and he… pic.twitter.com/DgR74YjPQf — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) April 5, 2026

Greene contrasted his remarks with the forgiveness Kirk's widow, Erika, expressed towards her husband's accused killer. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt subsequently defended Trump's remarks as an example of him being 'authentically himself'.

On Easter Sunday, 5 April 2026, Greene again condemned Trump after he published a profanity-laced warning to Iran about the Strait of Hormuz. The message threatened attacks on infrastructure and ended with 'Praise be to Allah'.

In an X statement, Greene urged Christian administration officials to challenge the president rather than defend his conduct.

'Our President is not a Christian,' she wrote, invoking Jesus' teachings about forgiveness, including towards enemies.