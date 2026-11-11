A former Turning Point USA chapter leader at Rutgers University has accused several men of sexually assaulting her at a Turning Point summit, after footage said to show men holding her down spread across X on 10 November.

Megyn Doyle alleged in a video that several male members 'assaulted and violated' her at a social gathering during the group's July event in Maryland. Turning Point disputes the allegation.

What the Footage Shows

The clip was posted by the Unf*ck America Tour, a campus tour backed by the Democratic-aligned National Ground Game PAC. It said the footage was filmed without Doyle's consent and shows men holding her down, with blood visible on her clothing. It said a man can be heard saying, 'She is for the whole team,' as she resists.

Thread 🧵: What really happens at Turning Point Events.(Trigger Warning: Disturbing Content)- Deplorable Conduct - Police Reports - Allegations of Abuse - Underage Drinking - Lives Changed ForeverAnd a staff which did nothing to stop it.This isn't partisan, its evil. https://t.co/FyNRrl9sid — Unfuck America Tour (@unfamericatour) November 10, 2026

The thread also alleged that one of the men threatened her with a cease-and-desist letter and a defamation suit, and that a Turning Point field representative she approached first advised her to block the man who filmed the clip. It included what it said was a redacted copy of her police report.

One post in the thread passed 388,000 views within hours. Commentator Brian Krassenstein urged sponsors to cut funding, warning, 'This is NOT going away!' Other users questioned the footage's characterisation, citing the police report.

Turning Point Disputes the Claims

A legal representative for Turning Point told TMZ that the organisation 'takes assault allegations incredibly seriously' and began an internal investigation after being notified in October, more than three months after the event.

Doyle reportedly declined to take part on four occasions, the representative said. Others supplied statements, videos, and text messages, and all were 'adamant that no sexual assault occurred.' The representative also relayed that those present attributed the blood to her period.

Turning Point said the room was booked independently, outside its official block, and that the police report, filed on 26 October, contains no allegation of sexual assault and instead refers to video that 'appears to depict consensual face-slapping' with Doyle slapping an unidentified man, alongside pillow fighting.

It said the male student at the centre of the claims was removed from the event the next day over an unrelated matter and now has no affiliation with the group, and that staff were not involved or told of the allegations during the event.

The statement did not address the remark attributed to a man in the video or the field representative claim.

Timeline and Open Questions

Three days after the police report was filed, the Rutgers University Student Assembly condemned a deleted social media story, apparently posted by a student group, as 'deeply offensive and reprehensible' and tied to an alleged assault involving Turning Point at Rutgers.

There has been no public update on the police inquiry. No one has been charged, so the men the thread accused are not named.

A Megyn Doyle was identified as treasurer of the Rutgers chapter in October 2025, when it petitioned for the removal of professor Mark Bray.

Turning Point USA was founded in 2012 by Charlie Kirk and runs chapters on thousands of American high school and college campuses, making it the largest conservative youth organisation in the country.

Charlie's widow, Erika Kirk, now leads the group as chief executive. Its annual events include the Student Action Summit, the Chapter Leadership Summit, and AmericaFest.