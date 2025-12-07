It started as a simple visit to a bakery. A Somali couple stepped up to a counter at a Cinnabon kiosk inside Bay Park Square Mall in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin, expecting cinnamon rolls — but left the store in shock. On 5 December 2025 a recording captured an employee mocking the woman's hijab, then unleashing a torrent of racial abuse: she used a severe slur, made obscene gestures and declared 'I am racist'.

The video went viral on X, TikTok, and various other social media platforms almost instantly. In a matter of hours, the short video clip was shared countless times and racked up millions of views. The negative reaction was immediate.

However, an unexpected twist occurred: although most of society disapproved of the incident, a cluster of benefactors supported the dismissed employee, starting a campaign which has so far collected tens of thousands. The contrast between outrage and support has sparked a broader online firestorm around free speech, race, and corporate accountability.

Cinnabon Fires Employee After Racist Outburst

According to local news coverage, the couple began recording after the employee made a derogatory comment about the woman's hijab — a moment that appears early in the clip. What followed was a barrage of hateful slurs and insults. The employee used the N-word, flipped off the couple's camera, called them derogatory names and repeatedly insisted she was 'racist'.

Responding within hours, Cinnabon confirmed via its official account that the woman had been immediately terminated by the franchise owner. The statement read: 'We do not condone this behaviour. Their actions do not reflect our values or the welcoming experience every guest deserves.'

A company spokesperson told local media that the actions were 'deeply troubling' and pledged that the brand remains committed to ensuring respect and dignity for every customer.

This couple from Somalia walked into a Cinnabon to buy food and the employee started making fun of the woman’s hijab so they took out their phone & started recording then she called them the N word and admitted to being a racist! She continued to say derogatory things to them too pic.twitter.com/h1CrdEcfA4 — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) December 6, 2025

Viral Video Sparks Crowdfunding Controversy

Following the employee's dismissal, two very different fundraisers emerged — one supporting the fired worker, the other supporting the Somali couple.

On the one side, a campaign on GiveSendGo was launched under the name 'Crystal Terese' (as the employee has been identified by social-media posts), seeking donations from supporters who believe she was treated unfairly. As of the latest reporting, that fundraiser reportedly raised over USD 49,000 — roughly equivalent to £42,000 depending on exchange rates.

On the other side, a campaign on GoFundMe was started by a relative of the Somali couple, aiming to collect roughly USD 45,000 for legal, emotional and medical support. As of recent updates the GoFundMe has collected only modest contributions.

The contrast is stark. Many social-media users expressed disbelief that the fundraiser for the fired employee exceeded that for her victims. Others argued the discrepancy reflects deep social divisions and the polarising nature of online fundraising platforms.

No Public Legal Action Yet, Questions Remain

Despite the public outrage and social-media attention, as of now there is no public record indicating the couple filed a police report or that prosecutors have brought charges against the former employee. Media coverage to date has treated the matter solely as an employment firing rather than a criminal case.

As per the latest reports, the pair has not shown up in court and no case has been raised. Their plans of going for civil action or using the GoFundMe money to find out about legal options are still not clear.

In addition, the case exposes larger matters: a critic says that the firms should be liable for their employees' actions; while another listener argues that the viral fury and online donation have the power to enhance the consequences in unanticipated ways.