A Utah-based member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has raised nearly $200,000 (approximately £148,740) for the family of a man who killed four worshippers during a violent attack on a Mormon chapel in Michigan.

David Butler launched the fundraiser on the Christian platform GiveSendGo just days after the gunman, identified as Thomas 'Jake' Sanford, drove into a church building, opened fire, and set it alight before being killed by police.

Who is David Butler?

David Butler is a practising member of the LDS Church who lives in Utah. He set up the fundraising page for the attacker's surviving family, emphasising that they should not be left destitute as a result of the tragedy.

In a statement shared with Fox News, Butler stated that his efforts were motivated by religious conviction, saying: 'To be a follower of Jesus Christ is caring for people who can't care for themselves.'

Although Butler has no connection to the Sanford family, he explained that the family included a child with a rare medical condition and would face financial struggles without outside support. His decision reflects a commitment to his faith's teaching of forgiveness and charity, even in the aftermath of violence.

Why the Fundraiser Was Launched

Butler launched the campaign in the days following the attack after discovering that no formal effort had been made to support the gunman's immediate family. He argued that while the victims and their relatives deserved support, the family of the attacker was also suffering and had practical needs, particularly given the reported illness of one child.

In describing the campaign's purpose, Butler said the initiative was about providing care and relief for those left behind. He urged fellow members of the Mormon community and wider supporters to consider the principle of compassion, regardless of the circumstances of the tragedy.

How Much Money Has Been Raised

The GiveSendGo campaign was initially expected to raise only a modest sum, with reports suggesting a target of around $10,000 (£7,437). Within days, however, donations exceeded $186,000 (£138,328).

The total then quickly rose to nearly $200,000 (£148,740), and subsequent updates placed the amount at more than $275,000 (£204,518) as contributions continued to flow.

As of writing, the total amount raised is $313,062 (£232,823).

Donor messages on the page frequently referenced Christian values of forgiveness and support for innocent family members. The rapid growth of the campaign has been described as a striking example of how online platforms can amplify charitable giving in the wake of tragedy.

Public Reaction and Debate

The fundraiser has generated a strong public reaction. Many within the LDS community praised the initiative as an expression of faith and forgiveness. Donors highlighted that the family of the gunman had lost a husband and father and should not be made to carry the consequences of his actions.

Others have raised concerns about the unusual nature of the campaign, questioning whether such large sums should be directed towards the family of a perpetrator rather than solely to the victims' families. The debate underscores the complex role of crowdfunding in situations involving mass violence.

The Michigan Church Attack

The attack occurred at an LDS chapel in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, on Sunday, 28 September 2025. According to police reports, Sanford, aged 40, rammed a pickup truck into the building before opening fire on worshippers inside. He then attempted to ignite the chapel using fuel before being shot and killed by law enforcement officers at the scene.

Authorities confirmed that four members of the congregation were killed and at least eight others were injured during the assault. Officials have suggested the attack was a targeted strike against the Latter-day Saints community, although the investigation into Sanford's exact motive remains ongoing.