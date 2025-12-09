Paige Butcher has been part of Eddie Murphy's life for more than a decade, yet she has remained one of the most private figures in Hollywood.

As the comedian shares new stories in his Netflix documentary Being Eddie, interest has surged again in the Australian model who became his wife. The film also highlights an unexpected revelation about a surprising proposal from legendary actor Yul Brynner, giving fans a closer look at Murphy's early years in the industry.

Paige Butcher's Early Life and Modelling Career

Born in Perth, Australia, Butcher grew up with fashion in her home. Her mother designed clothing, which encouraged her to model at a young age. She later won the 1994 Cover Girl Cosmetics Supermodel Search and secured an IMG contract that took her to New York, where she modelled for major brands and appeared on a Maxim cover. Her acting credits include small roles in Something's Gotta Give and Big Momma's House 2, showing how her career stretched across both fashion and entertainment, according to Vanity Fair.

A Low-Profile Romance That Led to Marriage

Butcher began dating Murphy in 2012, and their relationship grew quietly despite their very public lives. They appeared on the red carpet during Eddie Murphy: One Night Only, marking the start of more regular public sightings.

The couple welcomed their daughter Izzy in 2016 and son Max in 2018. Six years after getting engaged, they married in July 2024 in Anguilla, as reported by AOL's profile on Paige Butcher.

Murphy has always credited his family as the centre of his life, saying in previous interviews that fame sits far behind his responsibilities as a husband and father.

Why Paige Butcher Avoids Social Media

Butcher's preference for privacy has set her apart from many celebrity spouses. She deleted her social media years ago and explained that being partnered with a well-known figure meant her personal life already received enough attention. She prefers to stay out of digital spaces and focus on raising her children, doing charity work and maintaining a peaceful family life.

The Couple's Shared Commitment to a Quiet Family Life

Murphy and Butcher rarely give interviews, yet when they do, they describe a home grounded in affection and stability. Murphy has said he stays off social platforms for similar reasons, choosing to avoid any distractions from family time. Their alignment on privacy appears to be one of the strongest foundations of their relationship.

Eddie Murphy Reveals Yul Brynner's Unexpected Proposal

Alongside the renewed interest in Butcher, fans were stunned by a story Murphy tells in his new documentary.

He recalls an encounter with The King and I star Yul Brynner at his 21st birthday party at Studio 54. As detailed in Fiction Horizon's report, Brynner invited Murphy to return to his apartment with his wife. Murphy declined at the time, though he now looks back on it with humour and disbelief. The documentary uses this anecdote to illustrate the wild social environment that surrounded Murphy during his rise to fame.

A Marriage Built on Support and Stability

While Murphy's early career was filled with intense Hollywood attention, his life with Butcher reflects a different chapter. They share two children, maintain a blended family of ten, and continue to support each other away from the spotlight. Butcher often accompanies Murphy to premieres yet prefers a quieter presence, choosing family activities, outdoor fitness and charity involvement.

Murphy, describing her as sweet and romantic, frequently praises the balance she brings to his life. Their relationship contrasts the chaos of his early years and highlights how their partnership has become one of the most grounded aspects of his public journey.