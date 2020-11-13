British lawyer Marina Wheeler, who finalised her divorce with Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this month, said it has been "traumatic" to deal with the end of her marriage, losing her mother, and fighting cancer all in the past few years.

Marina Wheeler announced in September 2018 that she and Boris Johnson separated several months ago after 25 years of marriage. The former couple reached a financial settlement in February 2020 and finalised their divorce this month. The barrister was also diagnosed with cervical cancer last year and is in remission after three operations. However, her mother Dip Singh lost her battle to bowel cancer in February this year.

The 56-year-old recently made an appearance on 'Good Morning Britain' to promote her new book "The Lost Homestead: My Mother, the Partition and the Punjab," where she opened up dealing with several lows in her life in just a short span of time.

"There's no getting away from the fact that it's been a very traumatic and difficult couple of years. Divorce, cancer etc. Other people go through those things but all that happening in such a short space of time has been a great challenge," she said.

Speaking about her life after divorce, Wheeler said that she has found "freedom" as she earlier felt constrained due to the security concerns that came with her ex-husband Boris Johnson. She said: "The first time I went to Pakistan I was still married to him. It was very strained, with security concerns and all that. The second time was very different."

Wheeler did not make any further comment about the British PM, with whom she shares four children- Lara Lettice, Milo Arthur, Cassia Peaches, and Theodore Apollo. The former couple was childhood friends, having first met at the European School of Brussels. They reunited later and tied the knot in May 1993 when Wheeler was pregnant with their eldest daughter. The wedding took place just weeks after Johnson annulled his marriage with Allegra Mostyn-Owen.

Johnson has now moved on with fiance Carrie Symonds, with whom he welcomed a son, Wilfred, earlier this year.