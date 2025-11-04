Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's ‘Very Domestic’ Life Away From Fame Includes ‘No Phones’ Evenings

Pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL superstar Travis Kelce may dominate global headlines, yet their home life together in Kansas City is anything but glamorous.

Friends say the couple have traded red carpets for 'no-phones' evenings, homemade bread and peaceful nights in — a domestic rhythm that's deepened their bond ahead of a reported summer wedding.

A Private Life Far From Hollywood

Sources told US Weekly that after months of world tours and public appearances, the couple now prefer calm routines to celebrity chaos.

At their Kansas City home — the same property where Kelce reportedly proposed in August — they spend evenings cooking, watching documentaries and hosting close friends rather than attending exclusive parties.

'They've built a sanctuary where they can simply be themselves,' an insider said.

Swift, a 14-time Grammy winner, and Kelce, a three-time Super Bowl champion, often start mornings with coffee before he heads to training. Evenings, meanwhile, revolve around home-cooked dinners and competitive gaming sessions.

Inside Taylor and Travis 'Grounded' Lifestyle

Far from the glitz of New York or Los Angeles, the couple has fully settled into their Kansas City home, the same one where Kelce reportedly proposed in August.

They spend most evenings cooking, playing games, and catching up on documentaries rather than attending exclusive parties.

Swift even revealed on Kelce's New Heights podcast that they often have sourdough bake-offs. A close friend described their daily routine as 'very domestic and calm'. Mornings start with coffee together before Kelce heads to football training, if he's not travelling, while evenings are reserved for dinner and downtime.

'Taylor loves baking and organising, while Travis relaxes with his games. They're opposite in hobbies, but it works perfectly'.

They also make it a point to disconnect from technology. According to insiders, the couple regularly turns off their phones to focus on each other.

Looking Ahead at Taylor and Travis' Marriage Life

With wedding plans quietly progressing, the pair are reportedly eyeing a summer ceremony. An insider said they don't want a long engagement, adding that both are eager to start a family within the following year.

The couple is also searching for their 'forever home'. With reports suggesting they viewed a £14.8 million ($18 million) mansion earlier this year. 'Kansas City loves Travis', said a local source, citing that when the pair go out, locals are said to be respectful of their privacy.

For friends and daily, the couple is likely to remain hosting intimate gatherings at home as a married couple. Friends say Swift personally curates the music, cooks meals, and creates a 'comfy' setting for guests. Their guest list often includes Chiefs quarterback and Kelce's best friend, Patrick Mahomes, and his wife, Brittany. Some of Swift's friends, like Ashley Avignone and Gigi Hadid, would also join in.

Swift, who has grown closer to Kelce's family, particularly his mother, Donna, and sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, has 'merged their families and friends beautifully'.

As for Swift's career, she recently released her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, but quashed retirement rumours in a BBC interview. The singer-songwriter said Kelce loves how fulfilled she feels by making music and will continue to support her endeavours. Kelce, who now ventures into different businesses, will likely continue his football career before retirement.