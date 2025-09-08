After nearly four years hiding in New Zealand's remote wilderness with his three children and evading police, fugitive father Tom Phillips is believed to have been shot dead during an attempted robbery on 7 September 2025.

One child was found unharmed at the scene of the fatal shootout. Police are now racing against the clock to find the two remaining children, who may still be hiding in near-freezing conditions in Waikato's rugged terrain.

Who Was Tom Phillips?

Tom Phillips was a former builder from the rural coastal settlement of Marokopa, Waikato. He first made headlines in September 2021 when he disappeared with his three children, Jayda, Maverick, and Ember, after he failed to return them to their mother, known as Cat, during a custody arrangement.

They were found 19 days later, having reportedly been on an extended bush camping trip. Phillips was charged with wasting police resources but vanished again in December that year, before his scheduled court appearance.

Life On The Run

Following his second disappearance, a warrant was issued for Phillips' arrest in January 2022. Sporadic sightings of him and the children followed, but none led to a successful recovery.

Authorities believe he was living off the land in dense bushland near Marokopa, a region made up of forests, farmland, and limestone cave systems. The area's isolation and terrain made search efforts difficult, with operations reportedly costing hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Criminal Activity And Surveillance Footage

While in hiding, Phillips was linked to a string of serious criminal offences. These included armed robbery, burglary, and unlawful possession of firearms.

He was caught on CCTV in 2023 during a bank robbery and again in August 2025 during a break-in at a Piopio convenience store, where he appeared with one of the children. Police described him as someone who shunned modern systems, including banks and social media, making him harder to track.

Appeals And Rewards

In June 2024, New Zealand police offered a reward of NZ$80,000 (approximately £38,000) for information leading to Phillips' arrest. Authorities also offered immunity to anyone who may have helped him.

Despite these measures, no major leads emerged. Family members, including his sister Rozzi and mother Julia, made public appeals urging him to come home, but these also failed to result in his surrender.

Final Confrontation With Police

On 7 September 2025 at around 2:30am, police responded to a report of a burglary at a rural farm supply store in Piopio. Phillips and one child attempted to flee the scene on a quad bike, which was later stopped using road spikes.

A shootout ensued. One police officer was critically injured after being shot in the head, and Phillips was fatally shot by arriving officers. Several firearms were recovered at the scene, and the child was found physically unharmed.

Ongoing Search For Missing Children

Police have now launched an urgent search operation in the Waikato bushland, where they believe the remaining two children may be hiding.

Waitomo mayor John Robertson described the situation as tragic and said the local community remained deeply concerned for the children's wellbeing. With temperatures dropping and daylight hours fading, fears for their safety continue to grow.

Response From Leaders And Family

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Luxon called the incident a 'sad and absolutely tragic event'. He expressed concern for the two missing children and support for the injured officer and their families.

Cat, the children's mother, issued a statement saying she was 'deeply relieved' that her children's 'ordeal has come to an end'. She added that the children had been 'dearly missed every day for nearly four years' and the family looked forward to welcoming them home.