Croatian freediver Vitomir Maričić broke the world record for the longest breath held underwater, Guinness World Records announced earlier this week.

Maričić stunned audiences by staying submerged for 29 minutes and 3 seconds during a record attempt on 14 June 2025 in a three-metre-deep pool in Croatia. His extraordinary performance eclipsed the previous record of 24 minutes and 37.36 seconds, set in 2021 by fellow Croatian Budimir Šobat.

Maričić said his achievement was not only about pushing human limits but also about drawing attention to the urgent need for ocean conservation.

How He Did It

In preparation, Maričić inhaled pure oxygen from a tank for ten minutes to expand his oxygen reserves. He then floated face down with the support of pool noodles as AIDA judges and a safety team monitored every moment.

The result was a near half-hour underwater breath hold that set a new Guinness World Record and cemented Maričić's place in freediving history.

After surfacing, he appeared calm and steady, not gasping for air. Months of intense training prepared him for this performance, which Guinness World Records has officially recognised and announced on 10 September. Freediving organisations also confirmed the result.

Vitomir Shares 'Iron Lungs' Experience

Following the achievement, Maričić described the experience as both mentally liberating and physically punishing.

'After the 20-minute mark, everything became easier, at least mentally,' he told Diver Net. Yet he added that the physical struggle only increased. 'Everything got worse and worse physically, especially for my diaphragm, because of the contractions. But mentally I knew I wasn't going to give up.'

He also reminded the public that this kind of performance should not be imitated. 'A very advanced stunt done after years of professional training and should not be attempted without proper guidance and safety,' Maričić explained in an interview with The Conversation.

How Vitomir Held His Breath for That Long

Researchers from the University of Wollongong, Theresa Larkin and Gregory Peoples, have outlined why Maričić achieved what most people cannot. Average individuals can manage 30 to 90 seconds without breathing, while a few minutes can already be dangerous.

By inhaling pure oxygen, he increased the amount of oxygen his body could store, far beyond the 21 percent available in normal air.

Trained freedivers expand lung capacity, strengthen diaphragmatic breathing, and condition their bodies to withstand high carbon dioxide levels.

They also benefit from the mammalian dive reflex, which slows heart rate, preserves vital organs, and mobilises oxygen-rich red blood cells.

Experts warn, however, that ordinary people risk fainting, seizures, or even brain damage if they attempt such prolonged breath-holding.

Who is Vitomir?

Vitomir Maričić was born in 1985 and is about 40 years old. He grew up in Kvarner, Croatia, where he spent his childhood exploring the sea. His studies included IT, physics, photography, and sports science.

Before focusing on freediving, he pursued professional climbing and various extreme sports around the world. Today, he is a world champion freediver, Molchanovs Instructor Trainer, and president of AIDA Croatia. He also works as a strength and conditioning coach, pulmonary rehabilitator, and competition organiser.

Fun Facts About Vitomir

He once performed in a circus in New Zealand, but a tendon injury pushed him back to freediving. He has led expeditions across every continent, combining travel with adventure sports. His first freedive was a 30-metre no-suit dive, done instinctively before he learned technical freediving methods.

Vitomir Maričić's Guinness World Records triumph in June 2025 highlights not only human endurance but also the years of training and scientific knowledge behind it.

His achievement has secured his name in history and continues to inspire both athletes and conservationists worldwide.