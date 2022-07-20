Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit to New York City on Monday for the United Nations General Assembly was not without controversy. The couple was heckled by protesters upon their arrival.

Videos shared online showed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex all smiles as they arrived for the assembly hand-in-hand. They put on confident faces amid the flashing lights of the cameras and continued to smile, even as one reporter bravely asked them for their reaction to Tom Bower's controversial book.

But protesters had gathered outside the United Nations building, with one woman carrying a sign that questioned the couple's appearance at the assembly. The placard read, "Mandela spent 27 years behind bars in SA. Markle spent 18 months in castles and complained on TV during a pandemic. Why are they here?"

During their visit, the Duke of Sussex gave an impassioned speech about climate change and world hunger. He also spoke fondly about his memories of his mother Princess Diana and the positive influence of the late Nelson Mandela. He warned of a "global assault on democracy and freedom" and talked about abortion laws in the U.S. and the Ukraine war.

He said, "From the horrific war in Ukraine to the rolling back of constitutional rights here in the United States, we are witnessing a global assault on democracy and freedom—the cause of Mandela's life."

However, some were unhappy with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's involvement in politics in the U.S.A. Politician Lisa McClain called out the couple for "sticking their nose into American politics by attacking the US rule of law."

"I think it's time we buy them a history book on the Revolutionary War to remind them that our government stopped caring about the 'royals' opinion back in 1776," she said according to The Sun.

Likewise, Meghan McCain, the daughter of former Republican Senator John McCain, claimed that Prince Harry's speech was "wildly insulting." She admitted that it is hard for her to understand "why anyone should care" about what he thinks about America and called him a "hypocrite" for preaching about climate change when he uses private jets. She told him to fix his problems with the royals first before he starts fixing issues about the U.S.A.