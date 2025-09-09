In a bold move that rattled the rails of UK transport policy, Reform UK's Richard Tice has launched a scathing attack on high-speed northern rail schemes, vowing to axe projects like Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) amid 2025's heated infrastructure debates.

This announcement, made on 8 September 2025, warns contractors to 'not bother' bidding, as the party prioritises spending on 'things the country needs more', fuelling controversy over northern rail cutbacks and Reform UK's economic vision.

As Labour prepared to unveil its own plans, Tice's stance highlights deepening divides in British politics, raising alarms about the future of regional connectivity and economic levelling up.

Tice Warns Contractors to Abandon High-Speed Northern Rail Bids

Richard Tice, Reform UK's deputy leader, issued a stark warning on 8 September 2025, telling companies eyeing contracts for high-speed northern rail to 'not bother' as his party would scrap such initiatives if elected.

The statement appeared in a foreword to a Policy Exchange report by former No 10 adviser Andrew Gilligan. Tice criticised government commitments to further high-speed schemes, stating they 'could make HS2's problems and price tag look trivial'. This reflects Reform UK's broader opposition to costly infrastructure, linking it to a 'political obsession' estranged from voters' needs.

The report estimates NPR, aimed at boosting east-west connections across northern England, could cost up to £30 billion ($46 million), far exceeding initial estimates and mirroring HS2's budget overruns.

Tice argued that northern voters do not desire 'a handful of high-speed rail lines serving a handful of big cities', advocating redirection of funds to pressing priorities like healthcare and defence. Critics see this as creating uncertainty for businesses, potentially stalling investment in UK rail projects.

Policy Exchange Report Slams NPR as Greater HS2 Disaster

The Policy Exchange report, released on 8 September 2025, labels NPR an 'even greater train crash' than HS2, proposing alternatives like 'an Elizabeth line for the North' using existing tunnels for urban connectivity.

Authored by Gilligan, a long-time HS2 opponent, the report highlights how new lines between Liverpool and Manchester alone could balloon to £30 billion ($46 million), burdening taxpayers without proportional benefits. Tice endorsed these views, emphasising Reform UK's commitment to fiscal prudence over ambitious rail expansions.

Reform UK positions this cutback as part of a manifesto pledging to reduce public spending and avoid wasteful projects, drawing parallels to their earlier calls to scrap HS2 extensions.

Supporters argue it frees up resources for immediate needs, but critics say it potentially limits long-term northern economic growth. This approach underscores the party's populist appeal in 2025's cost-of-living crisis.

Northern Leaders and Critics Blast Reform's Rail Vision

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham swiftly condemned Tice's announcement on 8 September 2025, calling him and Nigel Farage 'creatures of the London establishment' pushing for a 'second-class railway for the north of England'.

Burnham, a vocal NPR advocate, argued that east-west high-speed lines are essential for capacity and efficiency, countering Tice's claim that northern voters oppose such developments. Labour officials echoed this, warning that Reform's cutbacks would exacerbate regional disparities.

Reform cutting public spending to 35% by £274 billion is equivalent to NHS, defence, police and criminal justice budgets combined.



Reckless Richard Tice would play a game of roulette with Britain’s finances that would mean chaos, cuts and decline.https://t.co/9cgVo69izq — Labour Press (@labourpress) June 9, 2025

Public reaction on platforms like Reddit highlighted concerns, with users noting NPR's role in addressing overcrowded lines where slow and fast trains share tracks. On X, @FTUKPolitics posted on 8 September 2025: 'Reform UK would cancel Labour's northern rail plans, says Tice', igniting debates on infrastructure priorities.

Reform UK would cancel Labour’s northern rail plans, says Tice https://t.co/BLYltQNXlf — FT UK Politics (@ftukpolitics) September 8, 2025

As the 2025 general elections loom, this clash over northern rail cutbacks becomes a litmus test for Reform UK's rising influence against established regional voices.