Kate Middleton and Prince William shared their photos while remotely working from home in self-isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak. The couple look hard at work as they practice social distancing and self-isolation in their Norfolk residence. Followers were quick to notice that Duchess of Cambridge's iconic engagement ring is missing.

On Sunday, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge shared two pictures of themselves working through calls in their Anmer Hall residence on their Instagram account. Kate Middleton looked elegant in her pink Marks & Spencer suit that she was recently seen wearing at their NHS call center visit. However, she was not wearing her sapphire and diamond engagement ring that originally belonged to Prince William's mother, Princess Diana.

This detail may have got some fans worried but they are assured that there is a good reason why the duchess decided to take her ring off. According to People, this happens to be a precautionary measure in support of preventing the spread of coronavirus. Removing her jewellery is likely to help her effectively wash hands, a frequently emphasised measure essential in preventing the spread of the virus.

Also, Kate removed her white gold diamond eternity band but continues to wear her Welsh Gold wedding band.

In support of mental health problems in self-isolation during the time of coronavirus outbreak, the Cambridges published the post providing a link to Public Health England's guidance on maintaining mental well being while practicing social distancing and quarantine. The royals are in constant touch with their charities and patronages and discussing mental health challenges in the wake of the pandemic.

"Self-isolation and social distancing can pose huge challenges to our mental health — in recent weeks The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been in regular contact with organisations and patronages to understand the issues they are facing during this difficult time," the postreads.

Acknowledging the new guidance, the duke and the duchess said: "It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental well-being.

•By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead".

• The Government has also announced a grant for @MindCharity to help fund their services for people struggling with their mental wellbeing during this time."

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Kate took her ring off. She is often seen without jewellery during her visits to hospitals and healthcare centres. The ring in question is reportedly a 14-carat solitaire diamond piece with 12-carat oval blue Ceylon sapphire set in 18-karat white gold. As for the Welsh ring, it is said to be an 88-year-old heirloom that goes back to the time of Elizabeth Bowes Lyon and George VI.