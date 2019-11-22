The Duchess of Cambridge is skipping two events that she was due to attend this evening. Kate Middleton, who has diligently performed public service for years, left her followers wondering when the rare cancellation announcement was made.

Middleton was due to join her husband, Prince William, at Tusk Conservation Awards at the Empire Cinema in Leicester Square. Following this, the royal couple was supposed to head to another social event, a reception at the National Portrait gallery. However, Mirror reports that Middleton will no longer be a part of the two major events. As per the report, the reason why the Duchess decided to skip the events was her three kids, Prince George,6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1. No more details were revealed in the official statement released by the palace.

"The duchess is no longer able to attend the Tusk awards due to the children. She will still, however, meet finalists at a tea at Kensington Palace this afternoon. The duke as a patron will attend both," said a spokeswoman in a statement

The Duke of Cambridge has been a patron of the wildlife organization for quite some time. He personally visited Tusk projects in Namibia and Tanzania in 2018.

For more than 30 years, Tusk has been carrying progressive conservation intervention for wildlife across Africa. They work with local organisations and support and nurture their conservation programs by empowering local communities.

The Tusk awards are an annual event that celebrates and honour the exceptional work of conservationists from across Africa working to protect wildlife in the continent.

"Right now, young people the world over are ringing that planetary alarm bell louder and with more determination than ever before." â€” The Duke of Cambridge#TuskAwards #ForAllTheyDo pic.twitter.com/rc57PJZY0W — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 21, 2019

As announced by the palace, the Duchess attended the tea party and spent time with the finalists. Prince William talked about it in his speech.

"Earlier today, Catherine and I spent some time with the nominees and finalists. Their bravery, single-minded determination, and commitment to African conservation are deeply humbling. So it's fantastic this year that we've been able to see their exceptional work on such an exceptionally big screen!" said William as quoted by ET online.

He expressed gratitude towards those who made the event a success.

Last time we saw Middleton and William together was at a Royal Variety Performance on Monday night. The star-studded gala night featured specialty acts to raise money in support of the Royal Variety Charity.