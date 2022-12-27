The absence of family photos in King Charles III's Christmas speech was evident. Apparently, there is a reason why he chose not to show them, including the location of where he recorded his message.

There were a few differences in how the 74-year-old delivered his message compared to how his late mother did it. Queen Elizabeth II delivered her speech while sitting down at a table where carefully chosen family portraits are placed in the background.

On the contrary, His Majesty did his while standing up at St. George's Chapel. A desk would have been too large to fit inside the quire where he recorded his speech.

According to Hello Magazine, King Charles III also chose the chapel because it holds a special meaning to him. It is the final resting place of many of his family members. These include his very own parents Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II, his aunt Princess Margaret, and his grandparents King George VI and the Queen Mother.

Read more King Charles III snubs Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in Christmas speech

Moreover, the monarch reportedly wanted to focus his message on his mother's legacy. In it, he paid tribute to Her Majesty and thanked the people for the support, love, and sympathy that they showed the family following the Queen's death. He also tried to connect with the British public by talking about the cost of living crisis in the U.K. and praised the work of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

There may not have been framed photos of the royal family in his Christmas speech, but there was plenty of footage shown of working royals doing their public duties including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Camilla, and Prince Edward. Likewise, his message honoured the work done by public servants including emergency responders, nurses, and more.

Aside from the Christmas speech, another royal Christmas tradition that King Charles III continued following his mother's death is the morning walk to Sandringham chapel. He will also be staying at Sandringham with Camilla, but unlike Queen Elizabeth II who would remain at her Norfolk estate until February, His Majesty and Camilla will reportedly return to their Birkhall home early in January next year.