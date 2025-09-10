Reneé Rapp is hitting the road in a big way. The 24-year-old pop sensation has announced her Bite Me Tour, kicking off this month and running into early 2026, with stops across Europe and North America.

Fresh off the chart-topping success of her second album Bite Me, Rapp is set to bring her powerhouse vocals to packed arenas, with UK fans eagerly awaiting multiple dates expected to sell out fast.

Bite Me Album Tops the UK Charts

The momentum behind the tour follows the strong commercial performance of Rapp's new record. Bite Me debuted at No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart, giving the singer her first chart-topper in Britain. Her debut album Snow Angel peaked at No. 7, but her latest release has cemented her status as one of pop's rising forces.

Lead single 'Leave Me Alone', released in May 2025, introduced a bolder, club-inspired sound that captured the attention of both fans and critics.

The track and its accompanying video went viral, sparking the phrase 'Reneé Rapp Summer' across social media.

A Cultural Voice Beyond Music

Rapp's influence extends beyond the charts, helping to explain why her live shows are generating such anticipation.

In an interview with The Guardian, she spoke candidly about her political and cultural views, criticising conservative voices and defending queer rights.

Her willingness to address contentious issues has made her a cultural figure as well as a musician, positioning her concerts as spaces where music and identity intersect.

Younger audiences in particular have embraced her fearless and outspoken approach, seeing her as part of a new wave of pop stars willing to challenge expectations.

Fashion Moment Sparks UK Buzz

The singer's profile in Britain grew further following her appearance at the Capital Summertime Ball in London. Rapp appeared on the red carpet in a vintage Celtic Football Club tracksuit top paired with a plaid skirt.

The outfit drew widespread online attention, with fans joking about giving up season tickets and speculating about its sentimental origins. Rapp later revealed it held significance tied to her grandfather.

In addition, Betty Who drew criticism for suggesting Rapp may one day 'find the love of [her] life' in a man, a comment Rapp decisively rejected, according to Yahoo UK.

Fan Anticipation Reaches New Levels

The combination of chart-topping music, outspoken activism, and viral fashion moments has set the stage for one of the most talked-about tours of 2025.

Social media has been central to the hype, with fans describing the Bite Me Tour as 'unmissable' and predicting rapid ticket sell-outs.

Many point to her ability to blend powerful live vocals with theatrical performance, drawing on her Broadway background. Others highlight her openness about identity and relationships, which has resonated with LGBTQ+ fans and strengthened her community appeal.

As anticipation builds, the Bite Me Tour is shaping up to be more than a series of concerts. For many supporters, it represents the culmination of Reneé Rapp's transformation from Broadway star to chart-topping pop icon, with her UK shows set to draw some of the loudest crowds.