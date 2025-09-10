Andrew Cabot, the millionaire rum heir and estranged husband of Kristin Cabot, has spoken out for the first time since the Coldplay kiss-cam moment that shocked America.

A spokeswoman told People the couple had 'privately and amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert' and that 'their decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening'. She added that Andrew now hopes the public filing 'puts an end to speculation and allows his family the privacy they have always valued'.

The representative confirmed there would be 'no further public comment'. Kristin has not responded to requests for comment.

The 16 July 2025 incident at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts saw Kristin, then Chief People Officer at tech firm Astronomer, caught on the big screen with her boss Andy Byron. What looked like a near-embrace quickly turned awkward, prompting Coldplay frontman Chris Martin to quip they were 'either an affair or just very shy'.

The clip went viral, fuelling speculation of infidelity and an office romance. But Andrew's revelation reframes the scandal, confirming the marriage had already broken down weeks before the world saw it play out on camera.

The quip ignited a wave of online attention, with clips circulating on TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Memes and speculation about Kristin's marriage to Andrew Cabot dominated news cycles and celebrity gossip sites in the days that followed.

Andrew Cabot's Divorce Filing

Kristin formally filed for divorce on 13 August 2025 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, citing irreconcilable differences. Court records show that a scheduling conference is set for 26 November. Andrew has asked for privacy as the legal process moves forward.

Fallout for Kristin Cabot and Andy Byron

The kiss-cam scandal had swift professional consequences. Within days, both Kristin and Andy Byron resigned from their senior roles at Astronomer, where Byron was chief executive and Kristin served as head of human resources.

The company later attempted to lighten the publicity with a marketing campaign featuring actress Gwyneth Paltrow, but the resignations underscored the seriousness of the fallout.

Neither Kristin nor Byron has publicly commented on whether they are in a relationship.

Public and Media Reaction

Andrew Cabot's statement has reframed the scandal, revealing the marriage was already over before the Coldplay concert. Some commentators suggest this could ease public criticism of Byron, who was cast as the 'third party'.

Reports also highlighted Andrew's Boston Brahmin background, with insiders describing him as 'more embarrassed than hurt' by the viral attention. The saga has reignited debates about marriage privacy, workplace relationships, and how quickly personal matters become public spectacle in the digital age.

Hidden Details of the Cabots' Marriage

Records show Andrew and Kristin recently purchased a $2.2 million (£1.62 million) home, underscoring their wealth. Kristin had previously divorced Kenneth Thornby in 2022, while Andrew has two earlier divorces on record.

At the time of the Coldplay concert, Andrew was reportedly on a business trip in Japan and only learned of the scandal upon returning to the US.

Next Steps

The New Hampshire divorce case will continue later this year, with the first court conference scheduled in November.

For now, Andrew Cabot has asked for privacy as speculation swirls over Kristin's future and her ties to Andy Byron.