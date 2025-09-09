Ed Sheeran has packed up his life in Britain and crossed the Atlantic, revealing he and wife Cherry Seaborn are settling permanently in the US with their two young daughters.

The chart-topping singer said the decision came down to family and practicality as he prepares for a lengthy American tour.

'I can't just dip in and out anymore. We're going and settling there,' he told The 2 Johnnies Podcast.

The move has stunned fans, with some speculating that Cherry's influence may have weighed more heavily on the decision than Sheeran has let on.

Life in Suffolk Left Behind

The Grammy-winning singer has long been based in Suffolk at a sprawling estate affectionately nicknamed 'Sheeranville'.

According to The Sun, the £3.7 million ($5.02 million) property includes a private pub, a gym, a swimming pool, a recording studio and even a treehouse.

Despite his decision to relocate, Sheeran still owns the property and has stressed that his connection to Britain remains strong.

He also admitted that one of the hardest parts of the move will be missing his local football team, Ipswich Town.

Sheeran has been a lifelong supporter and even holds a 1.4% stake in the Championship side.

Cherry Seaborn's Influence

Cherry Seaborn, who married Sheeran in 2019, has long been described by the singer as a grounding presence in his life. She has rarely given interviews, but Sheeran has credited her with helping him adopt a healthier lifestyle, including sobriety from alcohol and drugs.

In previous interviews he revealed that Cherry discouraged extravagant plans for their Suffolk home, such as his idea to build a bowling alley.

While Sheeran has explained the move to America as a matter of practicality during his tour, fans online have questioned whether Cherry may have influenced the decision.

There is no direct evidence to suggest she pushed for the relocation, but her role in steering his lifestyle choices continues to fuel speculation.

The American Dream and Career Strategy

Sheeran's relocation to the United States aligns with his growing interest in American music culture, particularly in Nashville.

He has previously called the Tennessee city his favourite place in the US and hinted at an eventual shift towards country music.

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast in April, Sheeran remarked: 'When you transition to country, you can't transition back'

In addition to his Suffolk base, Sheeran's property portfolio includes a £9.5 million ($12.89 million) apartment in Brooklyn Heights, a lake house in Nashville, a Notting Hill home, an Italian villa, and a converted beach house in the UK.

The move positions him closer to the US music industry, with easier access to collaborators, recording studios, and touring venues.

Fans React to the Move

News of Sheeran's relocation has divided his fanbase. Some supporters have criticised the decision as abandoning his British roots, while others argue that the move is a practical step for a young family during a major tour.

Online discussions have also centred on Cherry's role, with speculation that she may have encouraged a more family-focused lifestyle in the US.

Regardless of the speculation, Sheeran has made it clear that the move is not a permanent farewell to Britain.

His Suffolk estate remains intact, and his ties to Ipswich Town mean his connection to the UK is far from over.