HBO's latest limited series Task has arrived, drawing immediate comparisons to the award-winning Mare of Easttown. The seven-episode drama, created by Brad Ingelsby, premiered on Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.

Set in suburban Philadelphia and Delaware County, the show follows FBI investigations into violent robberies while exploring themes of family, morality, and survival.

Viewers are already asking whether the series is inspired by true events and if it deserves to be regarded as the successor to Ingelsby's earlier hit.

The Premise of Task

At the centre of Task is FBI agent Tom Brandis, played by Mark Ruffalo, who leads a task force investigating a spate of brutal home-invasion robberies.

The narrative also follows Robbie Pendergrast, portrayed by Tom Pelphrey, a refuse collector and family man who turns to robbing drug dealers in a desperate attempt to provide for his household.

The HBO series Task intertwines two perspectives, contrasting FBI agent Tom Brandis's pursuit of justice with Robbie Pendergrast's desperate slide into crime. Themes of grief, fatherhood, and morality give the drama a depth that sets it apart from a typical police procedural.

Is HBO's Task Based on a True Story?

One of the biggest questions since its premiere is whether Task is based on a true story. The answer is no. The HBO limited series is entirely fictional, created by Brad Ingelsby, who is known for crafting authentic stories inspired by the working-class communities of Philadelphia and Delaware County.

Although not drawn from a specific case, Task reflects the culture and struggles of the region with striking realism. Cast members even trained with dialect coaches to perfect the distinctive Delco accent, adding to the show's grounded feel.

Task vs. Mare of Easttown

Inevitable comparisons have been made between Task and Ingelsby's earlier success, Mare of Easttown. Both series are set in suburban Pennsylvania and centre on crime in tight-knit communities, but they differ in tone and focus.

Mare of Easttown, led by Kate Winslet, explored feminist themes and the challenges of a female detective balancing personal and professional turmoil.

Task, by contrast, leans into masculinity, grief, and the burdens of fatherhood. Critics note that while the two dramas share a similar backdrop, their emotional undercurrents give each a distinct identity.

certain aspects of TASK are fantastic; I can't praise mark ruffalo, tom pelphrey, and fabien frankel enough. but this cat-and-mouse follow-up to MARE OF EASTTOWN is dragged down by some of the most generic criminals I've seen in a while. @vulture:https://t.co/7RFkV7267H pic.twitter.com/rsrqp9IHlk — ✍🏼 roxana | ✊🏼 zivar | ⚒️ hadadi (@roxana_hadadi) September 5, 2025

Reception and Critical Debate

The critical reception to Task has been broadly positive. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series holds an approval rating of 85%, while Metacritic lists it with a score of 78 out of 100, reflecting generally favourable reviews.

According to USA Today, the show balances emotional depth with slow-burn storytelling, especially through Mark Ruffalo's powerful central performance.

Reviewers have praised Ruffalo and Pelphrey for their performances, as well as the atmospheric tension and authenticity of the setting.

Some critics, however, have pointed out that the pacing is slower than expected, with several suggesting that the series takes multiple episodes to find its strongest footing.

This has sparked debate among audiences and reviewers over whether Task should be considered a worthy successor to Mare of Easttown or evaluated on its own terms.

‘TASK,’ the new series from the creator of ‘Mare of Easttown’ and starring Mark Ruffalo and Tom Pelphrey, debuts to 85% on Rotten Tomatoes. pic.twitter.com/fVPg9trC3l — ScreenSpot 🎥 (@screenspot) September 3, 2025

How to Watch Task

In the United States, Task airs weekly on HBO and streams on HBO Max every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET. Subscription options include both ad-supported and ad-free plans.

For international audiences, the series is available on Crave in Canada, Sky and NOW in the United Kingdom, and HBO Max in Australia. In some regions, episodes are released a day later, allowing global viewers to keep pace with the unfolding story.