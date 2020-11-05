Travis Scott deactivated his Instagram account just after Halloween, but the backlash over his brown batman outfit was apparently not the reason behind it.

Travis Scott, who shares a two-year-old daughter with his ex and current rumoured girlfriend Kylie Jenner, temporarily quit the picture-sharing app because he wanted to "focus on his family," reports Page Six. Friends of the musician told the outlet that he wants to inspire his fans to do the same instead of being so consumed with social media.

An insider close to the "Sicko Mode" rapper clarified: "Halloween had nothing to do with it.

"He is focusing on his family and their well-being and wants to influence his fans to do the same instead of being so consumed with social media," the source said.

The pal also explained that it was "important" for the Grammy-nominee to step away from social media especially during "such a critical time in the world right now."

When Travis deactivated his Instagram account over the weekend, many believed that the negative comments he received on his Halloween outfit were the reason behind it. The 29-year-old, real name Jacques Berman Webster II, had dressed as a Batman for the spooky festival but the colour of his outfit was brown instead of black. He had worn the costume to his ex's sister Kendall Jenner's 25th birthday party, which also doubled as a Halloween celebration.

Netizens had made fun of the outfit, with one saying that Scott was trying to look like Batman but ended up looking more like the Flea from American animated television series ¡Mucha Lucha! Another quipped: "Travis Scott is drowning in millions of dollars right now and he couldn't get a good Batman costume smh."

While many believed that the backlash forced Scott to close his Instagram account, some speculated it could be his attempt to build up a buzz for some new music he is planning to release. The musician had released Franchise Remix featuring Future, Young Thug & M.I.A. in early October and fans believe there could be more songs coming up.