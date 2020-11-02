Travis Scott tried something slightly innovative for his costume this Halloween season but failed to impress the netizens, who heavily trolled him after he shared the pictures on Instagram. The rapper was apparently so disturbed with the negative comments on his outfit that he ended up deactivating his Instagram account.

Travis Scott, real name Jacques Berman Webster II, went for the classic batman outfit this Halloween but tweaked it a bit by making it brown, which didn't go down well with the social media users. The "Sicko Mode" rapper posted a video and photos in his brown Batman costume on his Instagram account on Saturday, which immediately went viral attracting several negative comments.

People took to Twitter as well to share their views on the brown Batman outfit. "Travis Scott is drowning in millions of dollars right now and he couldn't get a good Batman costume smh," one wrote, while another quipped that Scott was trying to look like Batman but ended up looking more like the Flea from American animated television series ¡Mucha Lucha!

Others also joked about the colour of the Batman outfit, making comments like "That's Chocoman," "Ups Batman."

Read more Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott speculated to have reconciled after sexy photoshoot together

It seems like the 29-year-old was fed up with the swarm of negative comments, and so decided to deactivate his Instagram account. However, it isn't certain if these comments are what lead to his decision. The rapper is yet to address these comments, or his look's comparison to a 'roachman' which has racist connotations. His Twitter account is still active.

Meanwhile, Scott's two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, whom he shares with Kylie Jenner, dressed up as a minion for Halloween 2020. The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared the toddler's picture on her Instagram account with the caption: "my minion girl," adding a purple heart.

The reality TV star herself dressed up as a power ranger along with her girlfriends. The 23-year-old also wore an elaborate King Cobra outfit for a star-studded Halloween party, pictures of which she shared on her Instagram account.