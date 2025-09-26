Violet Affleck, the 19-year-old daughter of Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, has sparked a firestorm after delivering a passionate speech at the United Nations demanding a return to mask mandates. The Yale University student's plea has drawn both praise for her activism and fierce criticism, most notably from Meghan McCain, who blasted the teen as a 'nepo baby.'

'Our Present Is Being Stolen': Violet Affleck's Passionate UN Plea

On 23 September, Violet addressed the United Nations as a youth champion, donning a mask before beginning her speech. She said: 'We are told by leaders across the board that we are the future. But when it comes to the ongoing pandemic, our present is being stolen right in front of our eyes.'

The cause is deeply personal for Violet, who has previously spoken about her 2019 diagnosis of a post-viral condition. Citing her own experience, she passionately argued that filtered air ought to be recognised as a fundamental human right, no different from access to clean, filtered water.

Her speech took an emotional turn as she voiced her 'fear and anger' for the youngest generation. She highlighted a startling statistic: COVID-19 has now surpassed asthma as the most common chronic illness in children under five.

She asserted: 'It is a neglect of the highest order to look children in the eyes and say, 'We knew how to protect you and we didn't do it.' We have access to a technology to prevent airborne disease ... and we refuse to use it.'

Meghan McCain Slams 'Nepo Baby' Violet Affleck's 'Absurd' Speech

Violet's speech quickly raised eyebrows, with Meghan McCain leading the criticism, lambasting her 'patently absurd' proposal. According to Entertainment Weekly, McCain initially criticized the speech in a now-deleted post on X.

She wrote, 'Every single thing about all of this is why people hate nepo babies so much,' and concluded, 'She has no business speaking at the UN and what she is speaking about is patently absurd.'

Although the post was only up for a few minutes before she took it down, the former View co-host later doubled down on her criticism on Thursday. In several new posts on X, she wrote a similar sentiment: 'Everything about all of this is why everyone hates nepo babies so much.'

Other netizens echoed the sentiment. One X user wrote: 'Why would I give 2 shits about what some actors daughter has to say... she's clearly a wee bit brainwashed.' Another commented: 'Another Greta in the making. Rich spoiled little miss of celebrities who has no clue about real life or the real world.'

McCain later doubled down on her stance in a lengthy post on X, taking direct aim at journalists 'clutching their pearls mad [she] called Violet Affleck a nepo baby.'

Anticipating accusations of hypocrisy—given her own status as the daughter of the late Senator John McCain—she confronted the 'nepo baby' label head-on. 'First, it takes one to know one,' McCain wrote, urging detractors to check her X bio, where she proudly identifies herself as a 'Nepo baby.'

She then drew a sharp contrast between her upbringing and Affleck's public appearance. McCain continued: 'Say whatever you want about me, my parents would have NEVER been okay with me speaking in front of the United Nations at 19 about a health issue I had no background, training or experience in.'

She argued that public scrutiny is part of life for children of famous parents, writing: 'Having famous parents is a double edged sword and if you're going to put yourself out there, you gotta take the heat (as I have always done).' She also made her position on masking clear, stating: 'Finally – anyone advocating that I mask my kids all day in 2025 I think is insane, and that is my right.'

McCain concluded the pointed message with a simple sign-off: 'Have a nice day.'

Backlash Erupts Online Over Affleck's Speech and Her Parents' Behaviour

The backlash also turned towards Violet's famous parents. Many social media users pointed out that she advocated for clean air while her father, Ben, has been frequently photographed smoking.

One netizen shared: 'Seeing Ben and Jen right beside her - not masking - breaks my heart. They know she's covid cautious due to having first hand experience with severe post viral illness. They won't mask for their own child.'

IBTimes UK has reached out to both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner for comments.

Violet Affleck's speech has clearly touched a nerve, sparking a wider debate that goes beyond just mask mandates. While her supporters see a passionate youth champion using her platform for public health, critics like Meghan McCain have dismissed her as just another 'nepo baby' with 'patently absurd' ideas. The fierce backlash has turned a UN address into a flashpoint for discussions on celebrity influence and public health policy.

