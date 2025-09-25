Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's daughter, Violet Anne Affleck, grew up away from the spotlight despite her parents' fame. Now, the 19-year-old bravely faced the public and spoke in front of UN leaders on Wednesday to discuss a crucial topic regarding clean air and COVID-19's long-term effects.

However, concerned individuals worry about her advocacy because of her father, known for being a smoker.

'Violet will never be happy with the air, and she's a very sensitive girl,' Los Angeles smoking cessation trainer Rocky Rosen, said in an interview with Fox News Digital. 'She wants clean air but also wants dad to be healthy. Violet feels powerless over her father getting off cigarettes.'

Ben is often seen smoking in public, including one when he pulled down his mask to puff a smoke during the height of the pandemic.

Aside from being Ben and Jennifer's daughter, little is known about the Hollywood teener. Here are some facts about her that everyone would be interested to know.

Violet is the Eldest Daughter of Her Celebrity Parents

Affleck and Garner, who wed in June 2005, welcomed their first child, Violet, on 1 December 2005.

They also had two other kids - Fin, born 6 January 2009, and Samuel, born 27 February 2012.

Garner earlier talked about the challenges of raising her eldest child, recalling her previous struggle with letting Violet make her own decisions.

Speaking with Allure in May 2023, the 'Daredevil' actress shared: 'I was such a first-time mom. My eldest daughter didn't have a shot. She couldn't have a free thought — I was all over her. I was a nightmare for everyone around me.'

Garner and Affleck broke up in 2015, then finalised their divorce in 2018. The ex-couple opted to co-parent their three children.

Violet as a Yale University Student

At the moment, Violet is enrolled at the prestigious Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.

In May, she wrote a research paper titled 'A Chronically Ill Earth: COVID Organizing a Model Climate Response in Los Angeles'.

The paper talked about her reflections about the Los Angeles wildfires that forced her family to leave their Pacific Palisades home earlier this year, and linked it to the COVID pandemic.

'I spent the January fires in Los Angeles arguing with my mother in a hotel room. She was shell-shocked, astonished at the scale of destruction in the neighborhood where she raised myself and my siblings. I was surprised at her surprise: as a lifelong Angelena and climate-literate member of generation Z, my question had not been whether the Palisades would burn but when,' she wrote.

She added: 'Our bewildered response to crises like the LA fires tell us we may still be accustomed to addressing the climate crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic: as a question of how fast we can get back around to pretending like the problem is gone. After all, the promised end to the pandemic has been more a matter of public relations than public health.'

She Is Passionate About Matters Involving Public Health

Violet became a teen advocate as she fought for the need for clean air and protection against the COVID-19 pandemic in a speech at the LA County Board of Supervisors in July 2024.

Violet Affleck holding it down at the LA County Board of Supervisors demanding mask availability, mask mandates in hospitals, and clean air in all government buildings including jails and detention centers. Go Violet! 😷🍉 pic.twitter.com/B8PN3jl5F6 — Joaquín Beltrán Free Palestine (@joaquinlife) July 10, 2024

She once again let her voice be heard about her thoughts on the importance of clean air and COVID-19 prevention.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly 2025 wearing a K95 mask, she told the attendees that the COVID pandemic stole the younger generation's future.

She also criticised the older generation for 'the relentless beat of back to normal, ignoring, downplaying, and concealing both the prevalence of airborne transmission and the threat of long COVID.'

Violet also shared her concern for younger children who after being infected by the COVID virus, their lives will never be the same again.

“We are told by leaders that we are the future. But when it comes to the ongoing pandemic, our present is being stolen right in front of our eyes.”



Incredible speech by Violet Affleck who warned about COVID & Long Covid, & advocated for masks & clean air at the UN today! pic.twitter.com/cSvVaKrNY9 — Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) September 23, 2025

'I am furious on their behalf. It is a neglect of the highest order to look children in the eyes and say, "We knew how to protect you, and we didn't do it. We have access to a technology to prevent airborne disease, something that millions of our ancestors and millions of people around the world today would kill for, and we refuse to use it,"' she also said, per PEOPLE.

She closed her speech by urging the UN delegates to start considering filtered air as a basic human right.

'We can create clean air infrastructure that is so ubiquitous and so obviously necessary, so that tomorrow's children don't even know why we need it,' she added.