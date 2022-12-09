"Wild Hearts" is an upcoming action role-playing game developed by Omega Force and published by Electronic Arts. The game is also described as a hunting game because players play the role of a nameless hunter tasked with hunting down enormous and powerful monsters. Here's what we know about the upcoming title.

'Wild Hearts' release date and platforms

The first thing gamers eager to hunt down those monsters would be the game's launch. Thankfully, the wait won't be too long as the "Wild Hearts" release date is on February 17, 2023. The title will be released for Windows (via Origin, Steam, and Epic Game Store) as well as for current-gen consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

'Wild Hearts' story and setting

"Wild Hearts" is set in a fantasy world called Azuma, which was inspired by feudal Japan, according to Inverse. The world is also inhabited by creatures called Kemono, gigantic yet peaceful nature-infused beasts. For still unknown reasons, these peaceful giants suddenly became hostile and it's up to the players to hunt down these rampaging beasts.

"Wild Hearts takes place in Azuma, a fantasy landscape inspired by feudal Japan, that is now rampaged by the once peaceful Kemono — altering their environment at the cost of citizens' lives. The Kemono range from plant-infused squirrels to the massive Kingtusk wild boar. After a dreadful fight with the winter wolf Deathstalker, players become bearers of a life-sustaining technology and are compelled to restore balance across the region," EA described the game's story.

'The Mighty Kemono' trailer

EA recently released a "Wild Hearts" trailer aptly titled "The Mighty Kemono" featuring the game's antagonists. The clip introduced a few of these monsters such as Deathstalker, Amaterasu, and Golden Tempest.

"Kemono are the embodiment of the power of nature," EA said, according to Gematsu. "These giant beasts fused with their surroundings over time, modifying their environment to accommodate their needs. Get your first look at some of the most brutal, beautiful, and awe-inspiring Kemono in action: the Deathstalker, Amaterasu, and Golden Tempest. See how they will use the power of nature itself against you and your fellow hunters, and begin to understand how you might defeat them."

'Wild Hearts' playable in both single-player and co-op

While players could opt to go solo, it's nice to know that "Wild Hearts" will already support a three-layer co-op. This will surely be a bonding experience for three friends as they gear up, explore locations, and finally engage in challenging battles against the huge monsters.