UCF Knights quarterback Tayven Jackson's promising third start of the season was cut tragically short on Saturday, after an injury forced him out of the game against Kansas State early in the second quarter. The redshirt junior was seen with his arm in a sling, leaving the Knights' offence in a precarious position.

An Abrupt End To The Day

Jackson's injury occurred after an awkward landing following a hit from K-State defensive end Cody Stufflebean, with the quarterback showing immediate discomfort in his left arm and shoulder. After being assessed in the medical tent, he discarded his jersey and shoulder pads, later reappearing from the locker room with his arm in a sling.

Before his departure, Jackson had completed 5 of 9 passes for 18 yards and rushed once for 3 yards. Jacurri Brown entered the game as his replacement, though his first throw of the game was intercepted.

Who Is Tayven Jackson?

Tayven Jackson is an American college football quarterback for the UCF Knights, where he plays as a junior and wears the number 2 jersey. Born on January 5, 2004, in Greenwood, Indiana, the 21-year-old is a graduate of Center Grove High School. He has a height of 1.93 m and a weight of 212 lb (96 kg).

From High School Standout To College Prospect

Jackson arrived on the college scene with a decorated high school background. Universally regarded as a four-star recruit, he guided Center Grove High School to back-to-back undefeated state championships, amassing 28 consecutive victories. A Nike Elite 11 finalist, he finished his high school career with 4,813 passing yards and 47 touchdowns, establishing himself as the school's all-time passing leader.

His college journey saw him play in three games for the Tennessee Vols in 2022 before transferring to the Indiana Hoosiers for the 2024 season. There, he made seven appearances, throwing for 349 yards and four touchdowns.

A Family Steeped In Sporting Excellence

Athleticism is a core part of the Jackson family identity. Tayven is the son of Karla and Ray Jackson, who have fostered a profound competitive spirit in their children. While his mother, Karla, has been a steadfast support system throughout his career, his father Ray has his own distinguished football history.

He is not the sole athlete in the family; his elder brother, Trayce Jackson-Davis, was a basketball star at Indiana before being selected 57th overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Following In The Footsteps Of Father Ray Jackson

Ray Jackson is familiar with the gridiron, having played for two seasons at Michigan before transferring to the University of Cincinnati. As a Bearcat, Ray led the Big Ten in rushing attempts in 2000 with 201 carries, finishing his college career with 1,400 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

Though he went undrafted in 2002, his tenacious approach garnered NFL attention. He was part of the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad in 2003 before joining the Tennessee Titans that same season.

His professional career also included a stint with the Berlin Thunder in NFL Europe in 2004 and time in the Continental Indoor Football League, shaping a mental resilience that his son Tayven now exhibits as a quarterback.

Tayven Jackson's premature exit from Saturday's game is a significant blow for both the player and the UCF Knights, abruptly halting what was a promising start for the young quarterback.

With the full extent of the left arm and shoulder injury currently unknown, fans and coaches will be anxiously awaiting a diagnosis and timeline for his recovery. Stay tuned for the latest on Tayven Jackson's injury update and his potential return to the field.

