NFL fans have gone into a frenzy and its because Shaun Alexander, one of the league's most dominant running backs, captured attention with a personal news. Shaun and his wife, Valerie, are expecting their 14th child. The news shocked many fans as the scale of their family continues to grow in ways few could have ever imagined.

Shaun Alexander Announces 14th Child

The NFL fanbase was shaken on 25 September 2025 when Alexander shared the happy surprise during an appearance on the Up & Adams show with host Kay Adams. With a grin that reflected both pride and clear joy, he said,

'We're just now starting to tell people, but number 14 is in the belly.'

For the former MVP of the sport, this was no ordinary update, it was, as he emphasised, the first time he had spoken about the pregnancy on television. The news immediately set social media buzzing, with fans expressing everything from amazement to admiration as was expected with his popularity. Alexander, for his part however, remained measured in what he disclosed. He chose not to reveal the baby's sex or due date, leaving those details for a later time.

Shaun Alexander's Family Life

Shaun's family life is based on two pillars, faith and love. As per reports, Shaun and Valerie's relationship stretches back to 2002, when they married after dating for 2 years. From the beginning, they anchored their lives in both family and faith, building a household that has grown steadily over the years, and has now become a clan. Their story is not just about numbers, as many fans know it is about a couple who view children as blessings and who have structured their lives around that belief.

Before this latest announcement, the Alexanders were already parents to 13 children which consisted of ten daughters and three sons. Their names are Judea, Hope, Hosanna, Eternity, Torah, Jedidiah, Honor, Temple, Justus, Joseph, Eden, Trinity and Heaven. The names as one can observe reflect the family's deep religious convictions and commitment to raising their children with values rooted in faith.

Tragically however, heartbreak has also been part of their journey. In 2017, one of their daughters, Torah, tragically passed away at just 70 days old. Now, with this new pregnancy, the Alexanders prepare once again to expand their family, bringing the total count to 14 children and placing them among the largest single family households known in the NFL community, but more importantly bringing tons of joy to their household.

Shaun Alexander Wants To Be in the Hall of Fame

What makes the timing of this announcement even more special is that it comes as Alexander is in the midst of pursuing one of American Football's greatest honours, which is induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As per reports, he is one of 128 modern era finalists for the 2026 class, a recognition that proves just how remarkable his career was.

For Alexander, though, the personal and professional narratives intertwine especially as he is about to expand his family. During the same interview, he joked about how his large family puts him up there with legends like Phillip Rivers who as of this writing has 10 children. Alexander said,

'I want you to look at this: Philip Rivers, get to work,' Adams remarked during the exchange. 'That's what I want to say. Philip steals headlines with 10. You only have 10 children. Philip, get a grip. We should take his Hall of Fame away and give it to you.' Alexander laughed along before adding his own reflection: 'You know, I want my kids to see the Hall of Fame, am I asking too much?'

Of course, his football achievements speak for themselves. In 2005 he delivered one of the greatest seasons in league history, running for 1,880 yards and scoring 27 rushing touchdowns, a kind of dominance rarely seen in the league. He has also won the NFL MVP award, Offensive Player of the Year honours, All Pro recognition and the Bert Bell Award. Over a career spanning from 2000 to 2008, he accumulated a total of 9,453 rushing yards and reached the end zone 100 times.

Fans React to Shaun Alexander's Announcement

Fans took over social media congratulating the ex-NFL star with some heartwarming and amusing reaction. One commentator wrote:

'Shaun Alexander really building his own football roster'

Shaun Alexander really building his own football roster🏈



Baby #14 is on the way for the Seahawks legend and his wife, Valerie 👨‍👨‍👧‍👦#NFL | #Seattleseahawks pic.twitter.com/hnb8iTQdcG — FirstSportz (@FirstSportzUSA) September 25, 2025

Another fan hilariously quipped,

'Shaun and Valerie Alexander will now have had more children than Florida used in a 2023 failed attempt to stop Kentucky from scoring a touchdown.'

Shaun and Valerie Alexander will now have had more children than Florida used in a 2023 failed attempt to stop Kentucky from scoring a touchdown. https://t.co/5R0bPVAmnN pic.twitter.com/O9xm3iWHEC — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 25, 2025

One of then most viral reactions to Shaun Alexander expecting his 14th child came as a meme as a fan wrote

'Shaun Alexander has enough kids to play a 7on7 game with no subs.'

Shaun Alexander has enough kids to play a 7on7 game with no subs. https://t.co/MF9GVDJWqR pic.twitter.com/Yi4J5jnJNq — Monstah Lynch (@MonstahLynch) September 25, 2025

Despite the fun and witty quips, it's clear his fans and the entire NFL community wish him nothing but happiness.