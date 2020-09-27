Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's comments on US presidential election 'violated' the terms of the Megxit deal they have with Queen Elizabeth II. This was revealed by senior royal aides.

It is being said that the couple's comments could further risk their links to the monarchy. Sources claimed that senior courtiers are discussing how to further distance the British royal family members from the couple.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first primetime appearance on television on Tuesday to mark the release of TIME magazine's annual list of the world's most influential people. During their speech, the couple spoke about the importance of voting ahead of the United States Presidential elections on Nov. 3. They also called on American voters to 'reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity'.

The Time 100 video with the list of the most influential people, have been widely interpreted to be a swipe at US president, Donald Trump.

The monarchy and the UK Parliament work together, and hence members of the royal family including the queen do not vote or publicly express their political views.

According to the Sandringham accord agreed in March, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex vowed that 'everything they do will uphold the values of Her Majesty'. However, according to The Sunday Times, royal aides have said that the couple's comments last week have broken the promise.

"The [royal] family are all wringing their hands, thinking: where is this going and does this abide by the deal to uphold the values of the Queen? The feeling is it's a violation of the agreement," a source told the outlet.

The sources added that if the agreement is deemed to have been violated, Harry's chances of resuming his connections to the Royal Marines and other military posts he is said to hold dear could be under threat. Besides, Harry and Meghan's roles as president and vice-president of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust is also expected to come under review.

The arrangement the Sussexes have with the royal family will be reviewed after a year by the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William.

"If Trump is re-elected and makes another visit here, what is the Queen supposed to say when her grandson and his wife have effectively campaigned against him?" said a source.

"The duke's message is not in reference to any specific political party or candidate, but is instead a call for decency in how we engage with each other," Harry and Meghan's spokesperson said.

A royal insider said that Harry and Meghan had 'crossed a line'. Buckingham Palace also distanced itself from the prince's remarks by saying that "the Duke is not a working member of the royal family' and describing his comments as 'made in a personal capacity."