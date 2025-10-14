When rumours of his death flickered across social media, William Shatner shot back with defiance and humour: 'Rumours of my demise have been greatly exaggerated.' But behind the quip lies a deeper tension; his fans and friends now worry that at 94, the Star Trek legend may be pushing his limits. The recent health scare may be a reminder that even icons need rest.

Shatner Denies Hospitalisation, Assures He's 'Perfectly Fine'

According to The National Enquirer, Shatner was briefly checked by doctors at his Los Angeles home in early October 2025 after experiencing a temporary fluctuation in his blood sugar levels. The report quickly spiralled into online speculation that the actor had been hospitalised, leading to a flood of social-media posts mourning him prematurely.

Shatner swiftly set the record straight with humour, of course. Quoting Mark Twain, he wrote: 'Reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated.' He thanked fans for their concern before adding, 'I overindulged, but I'm perfectly fine.'

It was classic Shatner, witty, defiant and unwilling to let the gossip define him. His representatives later confirmed that he had undergone a precautionary medical check-up and was cleared to resume his busy schedule.

No Sign of Slowing Down

Even in his nineties, Shatner shows no sign of slowing down. He continues to travel, perform and film, recently wrapping work on Family Tree, due out in 2026. In between projects, he maintains his presence on the fan circuit and still commands a stage like few others can.

The actor, best known for bringing Captain James T. Kirk to life in the original Star Trek series, made history in 2021 when he became the oldest person to go to space aboard Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin rocket. The flight left him emotional, and he later admitted that the view of Earth was 'deeply moving, a reminder of how fragile life really is.'

that time William Shatner came back from the Jeff Bezos space travel and tried to have a human moment with him, but realized he's a depraved sociopathic freak who only does these flights to show off to his fellow depraved billionaires pic.twitter.com/sgJdRI9UX5 — ☀️👀 (@zei_squirrel) April 15, 2025

Over the years, Shatner has faced several health hurdles, including hip surgery in 2008, a melanoma diagnosis revealed in 2024, and a prostate-cancer scare in 2016. But each time, he's rebounded with the same drive that has defined his seven-decade career. 'If you stop doing what you love, you stop living,' he told The Guardian last year.

Friends Worry About Him

Still, those close to him reportedly wish he would ease up. The National Enquirer quoted insiders who said Shatner's 'bucket-list' mentality keeps him busier than ever. 'He's got projects stacked up back-to-back,' one friend claimed. 'People worry he's pushing himself too hard, but he doesn't want to stop.'

Yet to fans, that relentless energy is part of Shatner's charm. Whether he's narrating documentaries, performing live, or cracking jokes online, his enthusiasm feels unstoppable, a force as enduring as the starship he once captained.

A Living Legend

As of now, Shatner continues to appear in public and engage directly with fans, proving that his famous catchphrase 'Live long and prosper' isn't just fiction but a way of life.

After nearly a century of adventure, the captain still has his hands firmly on the controls, steering his own course with humour, heart and undeniable human spirit.

His recent documentary You Can Call Me Bill also explores these themes—an homage to lifetime work and mortality.

For now, Shatner remains publicly active. But whether he slows down or doubles down, the balance between myth and mortality continues to define his narrative.