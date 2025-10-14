The world of neo-soul has been struck by a second devastating blow this year. Just seven months after the tragic loss of Angie Stone, her former partner and musical icon, D'Angelo, has died at 51. His family confirmed his passing on Tuesday, 14 October 2025, marking a profound loss for music lovers everywhere.

'The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life', his family said in a statement provided to CNN by his record company, RCA. 'We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind'.

With D'Angelo's passing, the music world has now lost two of its most influential neo-soul pioneers in the same year.

Though they went their separate ways years ago, D'Angelo and Angie Stone remained forever linked through their son, their music, and now, the heartbreakingly close timing of their deaths.

Both artists left an enduring impact on modern music, and their influence continues to resonate across R&B today. Yet, the circumstances surrounding their deaths were strikingly different.

Why a Routine Trip Turned Fatal for Angie Stone

Angie Stone's life was cut short in a tragic car accident on 1 March 2025. She was travelling with her band members in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter when their vehicle was hit by an 18-wheeler truck in Montgomery, Alabama.

The fatal crash occurred after a concert performance in the area as they were making their way to Atlanta, according to Reuters.

Among the nine other passengers in the van, the 63-year-old 'Wish I Didn't Miss You' singer was the only casualty. Her untimely demise shocked fans, as she had just announced new concert dates in the United Kingdom.

Behind the Music: D'Angelo's Private Battle With Cancer

In contrast to the sudden nature of Stone's passing, D'Angelo's death came after a quiet, determined fight. His family's statement confirmed he passed away due to a 'prolonged battle with cancer'.

While the family did not specify the type, multiple media publications reported D'Angelo likely battled pancreatic cancer.

He is survived by his three children: 27-year-old son Michael D'Angelo Archer II (also known as Swayvo Twain), 26-year-old Imani Archer, and his youngest son, Morocco Archer, 15.

I told you a long time ago-You ain't gon understand everything & everything ain't meant 4 U ,nor I, to understand. I never met D'Angelo but I love him, respect him, admire his gift. This loss HURTS!! Love to my family that are family to him. I'm so sorry. R.I.P. GENIUS. 💔 💔 — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) October 14, 2025

Rest Peacefully D'Angelo🙏🏾🕊️

No parent want to see their children go but it's painful for children to see their parents go to so send prayers up for his son who also lost his mom this year for strength 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/XDIRSskF08 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) October 14, 2025

'An Extraordinary Legacy': How D'Angelo Redefined R&B

As news of his death broke, the music industry flooded social media with heartfelt tributes. Tributes poured in from every corner of the music world, with modern stars like Doja Cat and hip-hop legends such as Missy Elliott, DJ Premier, Jill Scott, and Alchemist sharing their grief, as mentioned by Variety.

D'Angelo first captured national attention in 1994, co-producing the single 'U Will Know' with the supergroup Black Men United. He quickly established himself as a defining force in the neo-soul movement that blended classic soul with modern hip-hop sensibilities.

He wasn't just a singer; he earned widespread respect for his innovative contributions to music production. His extraordinary vocal style also became a blueprint, inspiring a new generation of R&B artists.

Throughout his remarkable career, he released three iconic studio albums. His third and final project, Black Messiah, was released in 2014 and earned him a Grammy Award for Best R&B Album the following year. His final recorded song was the powerful 'I Want You Forever', a collaboration with Jay-Z and Jeymes Samuel from the soundtrack for The Book of Clarence.