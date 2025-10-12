Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary special has set off a storm of controversy after comedy legends Amy Poehler and Tina Fey delivered a blistering parody of two high-profile Republican women, Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem, during the show's politically charged cold open.

The episode, filmed live in New York on Saturday night, was billed as a celebration of SNL's five decades of sketch comedy, but it was the biting political humour that stole the spotlight. Viewers were divided, with some hailing it as a comic masterclass and others calling it an unnecessary hit job.

Political Firestorm Erupts Over Cold Open

The night began with a sketch that instantly went viral. Poehler stepped into the role of former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, while Fey portrayed South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, both exaggerated to over-the-top perfection.

The two lampooned recent political controversies, from Bondi's Senate appearances to Noem's high-profile public gaffes, with Fey leaning into her character's brashness and overblown self-confidence. Her fake accent, wide-eyed delivery and smirking one-liners sent the audience into hysterics and social media into meltdown.

Clips of the cold open quickly racked up millions of views on X, TikTok and Instagram, as users debated whether the segment was savage satire or political bullying.

'That was brutal, even by SNL standards,' one viewer posted. Others called it 'comedy gold' and praised the duo for 'bringing the bite back to SNL'.

Pam Bondi testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee pic.twitter.com/TGU9tUUBXT — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 12, 2025

'Weekend Update' Reunion Brings the House Down

The controversy didn't stop there. The night's Weekend Update segment reunited Poehler and Fey with Seth Meyers, joining current hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che for a rapid-fire "Joke Off."

The five comedians traded barbs in what fans have described as one of the sharpest and funniest moments of the night. Fey's cutting one-liners drew gasps, while Poehler's delivery reminded audiences why she remains one of comedy's fiercest talents.

'Amy and Tina stole the show,' wrote NBC News, calling their return a nostalgic masterstroke. Fans on social media echoed the sentiment, saying the reunion revived the raw energy of classic SNL without feeling dated.

Social Media Explodes Over Political Satire

By Sunday morning, clips from the Bondi-Noem sketch had dominated social media feeds. Hashtags like #PamBondi, #KristiNoem, and #SNL50 trended across platforms.

While many viewers applauded SNL's fearless return to political satire, conservative commentators accused the show of bias. Some said the sketch crossed a line, arguing that the portrayal of Bondi and Noem was disrespectful and mean-spirited.

Others defended the show's irreverence. 'This is what SNL has always done best, punch up, make noise, and make people uncomfortable,' one fan posted.

Media critics say the uproar proves that even after 50 years, SNL still knows how to provoke conversation. 'It's the classic SNL formula,' wrote one analyst. 'Sharp writing, celebrity guests and a willingness to mock anyone in power, and that's why it still matters.'

Tina Fey & Amy Poehler giving me life tonight on #SNL & the perfect tv snapshot pic.twitter.com/bYw4W6d3Ng — Scott Berman (@Scott_Berman) October 12, 2025

Poehler and Fey: Still Comedy Royalty

Away from the controversy, both comedians remain at the top of their game. Poehler stars in the upcoming Bradley Cooper-directed comedy-drama Is This Thing On?, set for release in December 2025, while Fey continues her work on The Morning Show and other film projects.

The pair, who first anchored Weekend Update together two decades ago, reminded viewers that they're still the reigning queens of smart, fearless comedy.

And as the dust settles from their no-holds-barred return, one thing is certain: Amy Poehler and Tina Fey have once again proved that when it comes to satire, no one does it better.