Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and American pop singer Katy Perry were seen sharing a kiss on board a yacht, appearing to confirm long-rumoured speculation about their relationship.

The Daily Mail published the photos over the weekend, showing the 40-year-old singer in a black one-piece swimsuit embracing and kissing the 53-year-old former leader, who appeared shirtless and wearing only trousers, on the deck of the Caravelle yacht.

A tourist on a nearby boat is said to have captured the pictures off the coast of Santa Barbara, California, in late September while Perry was enjoying a brief break from her Lifetimes world tour.

The witness told the Daily Mail: 'She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out. I didn't realise who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy's arm and I immediately realised it was Justin Trudeau.'

The distinctive 'Haida raven' tattoo on Trudeau's upper left arm pays homage to the Indigenous Haida people of Canada, who are renowned for their seafaring traditions and creative abilities.

Daily Mail UK released photos of Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kissing on Katy’s yacht in California. pic.twitter.com/I1SD7KvwpM — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) October 11, 2025

How Rumoured Romance Unfolded

Speculation about a possible relationship between the two first surfaced in July, when the pair were reportedly seen sharing an intimate dinner at Le Violon restaurant in Montreal. Their relationship status remains uncertain, as neither has publicly commented on the rumours.

On 30 July, the former Canadian PM was also spotted attending Perry's Lifetimes Tour stop in Montreal. Fans in the audience recognised Trudeau in the crowd, accompanied by his daughter Ella-Grace. Witnesses said the former leader appeared to enjoy the show, even singing along to Perry's chart-topping hit Firework.

justin trudeau singing firework like that at katy perry’s concert 😭😭😭



pic.twitter.com/IAiE9rFncN — kanishk (@kaxishk) July 31, 2025

Weeks later, insiders informed People that Perry and Trudeau sparked an 'instant connection' upon meeting, and that the two had been displaying mutual interest but developing slowly.

One insider told the outlet: 'Music is one of many things they can share. Both are idealists and still live in a world where they think they can make improvements, although it has gotten more difficult.'

By mid-September, reports suggested that Perry and Trudeau were quietly continuing to see each other, keeping things low-key as they balanced their busy careers and public lives.

Inside Their Past Relationships

Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire announced their split a long time before he had dinner with Perry in July. The pair married in 2005, and after 18 years together, publicly confirmed their split in August 2023. They share three children — Xavier (18), Ella-Grace (16), and Hadrien (11).

Despite ending their marriage, Trudeau and Grégoire have emphasised their commitment to maintaining a close family unit, saying they remain devoted to co-parenting and supporting their children.

Perry, meanwhile, ended her long-term relationship with British actor Orlando Bloom in June, following nearly nine years together. Representatives for the couple confirmed the breakup, noting that both were focused on prioritising the needs of their five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

The pop star was previously married to comedian Russell Brand, with the couple's short-lived marriage lasting from 2010 to 2012.