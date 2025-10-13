It was the ultimate test of a tumultuous, sixteen-year love affair: 'Marry me or else'. When Diane Keaton laid down her final card, a heartbroken Al Pacino walked away, a decision that has now returned to haunt him with crushing finality.

Following the tragic death of Diane Keaton at 79, the superstar is dwelling on his single biggest regret: that he didn't marry the great love of his life when he had the chance.

A Legendary Hollywood Romance

Pacino, 85, and Keaton dated on and off from 1971 to 1987; their romance kindled on the set of the legendary film, The Godfather, where he played Michael Corleone and she was his wife, Kay.

'Al was charming, hilarious and a non-stop talker', Keaton said recently. 'And oh, he was gorgeous! I was mad for him'.

A friend shared that there was something about Pacino that Keaton was drawn to. 'There was something about Al that reminded her of a lost orphan in need of love', the source shared.

The Final Ultimatum

After years of their on-again, off-again romance, Keaton felt the time was now or never.

'She eventually told him: "Marry me or else!"', her friend added. To her profound surprise, he walked away.

Pacino, whose own parents divorced when he was two, insisted no woman was going to push him into something he wasn't ready for. 'He has always marched to his own drummer, and no one tells him what to do', a source explained.

A Lifetime of Regret

Now, that decision weighs heavily on the Serpico star. 'Looking back, Al admits the love of his life was Diane who he's always called, "an amazing woman"', a friend of the actor told the Daily Mail. 'I know he will forever regret he didn't make his move when he had the chance'.

For years, Pacino held out hope. 'Al used to say, "if it's meant to be, it's never too late for a do-over"', the friend revealed. 'But sadly, now it is'.

Though they lived only miles from each other in Beverly Hills for years, the former lovers never spoke again. When asked why, Pacino once stated, 'There's no need to talk with each other. We said everything that needed to be said at the time'.

great and terrible day to share this anecdote of diane keaton scolding al pacino and his lawyer for letting him lose all his money in the 80s pic.twitter.com/7fzzJMR3RL — leyla 🍒 (@mrswamsbsgans) October 11, 2025

Separate Lives, Quiet Ends

Like Pacino, Keaton never married. She adopted her daughter, Dexter, 27, and son Duke, 22, in her 50s. The Oscar-winner for Annie Hall was last seen in public a few months ago.

She had been open about her battle with skin cancer when she was younger, which inspired her signature look of hats and turtlenecks for sun protection.

A neighbour who used to see her walking her dog noted, 'I hadn't seen her in months. Now I wonder if she may have been ill for a while'.

Stay updated with the latest in entertainment news. Tune in to IB Times UK.