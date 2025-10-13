TNA Bound for Glory 2025 took place on 12 October 2025 at the Tsongas Center in front of 7,794 spectators. The pay-per-view event featured a stacked lineup, cross-brand matches with WWE's NXT, and several title defences.

Fans around the world are now searching for how to watch replays, the full match card, and key results. Here is everything to know about where to watch, the lineup, the start time, and the biggest moments from the night.

Where to Watch TNA Bound for Glory 2025

For fans in the United States, Bound for Glory was streamed live on FITE and available for replay through TrillerTV. International viewers can also watch the event on demand through official TNA pay-per-view partners.

In the United Kingdom, the event is available via on-demand PPV platforms, with replays accessible within 24 hours of the live show.

Subscribers to the TNA+ platform can view highlights and behind-the-scenes content, including interviews with the champions and exclusive backstage footage. Fans are encouraged to use official platforms to avoid pirated streams, which are often of lower quality and unreliable.

Full Match Lineup and Results

The TNA Bound for Glory 2025 lineup showcased a mix of championship clashes, legacy rivalries and inter-promotional bouts involving WWE NXT talent. Below is the complete lineup:

TNA World Championship: Mike Santana vs Trick Williams (c) – Mike Santana defeated Trick Williams to win the TNA World Championship in a gripping main event.

TNA World Tag Team & NXT Tag Team Championship Tables Match: The Hardys defeated Team 3D to retain both titles in what was promoted as a final clash between the two legendary teams.

TNA International Championship: Frankie Kazarian (c) vs Steve Maclin – Maclin reclaimed the title after invoking his rematch clause.

Knockouts World Championship: Kelani Jordan (c) vs Indi Hartwell – Jordan retained the belt.

X-Division Championship: Leon Slater (c) vs Je'Von Evans – The match ended in a no contest after interference from DarkState, allowing Slater to keep the title despite no decisive winner.

Knockouts Tag Team Championship (Pre-show): The IInspiration vs The Elegance Brand – The IInspiration won the titles.

Must-See Matches from the Event

While all bouts drew attention, several matches stood out for their impact on ongoing storylines and fan response.

Mike Santana's hard-fought victory over Trick Williams culminated a storyline months in the making. Santana's pursuit of the TNA World Championship has been one of the promotion's most talked-about narratives in 2025 and marked a new era as he claimed the title.

The Hardys versus Team 3D was another standout. Marketed as a final chapter between two legendary teams, the tables match delivered both nostalgia and high drama. It also marked the unification of the TNA and NXT tag titles under The Hardys.

Steve Maclin's International Championship win against Frankie Kazarian added another chapter to their rivalry. Maclin had lost the title earlier in the year and used his rematch clause to reclaim it on one of TNA's biggest stages.

NXT Partnership Adds Unique Lineup

This year's Bound for Glory featured a unique element: the involvement of NXT talent as part of a growing cross-promotional partnership. Matches like Leon Slater versus Je'Von Evans and Kelani Jordan versus Indi Hartwell highlighted this collaboration.

According to TNA officials, the partnership aims to boost fan engagement and expand international audiences.

The combined card allowed the company to offer a fresh and competitive lineup that appealed to both TNA loyalists and WWE fans. Industry analysts noted that this collaboration may continue in future major events.