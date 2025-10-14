After sixteen years of speculation, creators Dan Howell and Phil Lester have finally confirmed what millions of fans have suspected all along; they are, and have long been, in a romantic relationship. The announcement, made through a 46-minute YouTube video on 13 October 2025, ended one of the longest-running mysteries in internet culture and marked a defining moment in their shared career.

Dan Howell and Phil Lester first crossed paths online in 2009. Their friendship began through mutual admiration and quickly evolved into a partnership that would define a generation of YouTube viewers. Meeting in person that October, they found an instant connection that translated effortlessly to the screen.

By 2011, the pair had moved in together, and a year later, they relocated to London. The collaboration soon flourished, with both launching successful channels that showcased their humour, warmth, and chemistry. Despite fans' growing curiosity, the two never confirmed the true nature of their relationship, maintaining that their personal lives were separate from their content.

It wasn't until June 2019 that Dan publicly came out as gay in a heartfelt YouTube video, where he hinted at a past romantic connection with Phil but declined to clarify their current status. Later that same month, Phil also came out in a video on his own channel, but again, neither chose to elaborate on their relationship.

Why the Silence Lasted So Long

In their new video titled 'Are Dan and Phil in a Relationship?', Dan began with a direct question: 'Alright, let's get this over with. Are Dan and Phil in a relationship?' Phil's simple answer ended years of speculation within seconds. 'Yes.' What followed was a candid and often humorous conversation about why they waited so long to tell the world.

Dan explained that they had concerns about how going public might affect their careers. 'If anything happened in our private life, if we ever decided we didn't want to speak to each other... we would destroy our own careers,' he said. Phil added, 'No, it's not always perfect. Don't get it into your head that we are the ideal of human partnerships.'

They admitted that their relationship developed quickly and naturally, without labels or formal announcements. 'It was so fast that we never labelled it. We just ended up living together and here we are,' Dan said. Phil joked in reply, 'Stop telling me how long it was. So yeah, relationship, boyfriends.'

A Career Built Together and Apart

Even as speculation about their relationship continued, both remained active and successful in their professional work. After their 2018 Interactive Introverts tour, they pursued separate projects. Dan released his book You Will Get Through This Night and embarked on a solo comedy tour, We're All Doomed, in 2022. Phil, meanwhile, focused on his solo channel, AmazingPhil, maintaining his presence as one of YouTube's longest-running creators.

Their reunion came in 2024 with the launch of their third joint tour, Terrible Influence, which continued through early 2025. Around the same time, they revived their popular gaming channel, which had been inactive since 2018. Dan later told People magazine that it was Phil's idea to bring the gaming content back, and from there, returning to their joint brand 'felt natural'.

This re-emergence reinforced the strength of their partnership, both personally and professionally, and prepared them for their next major step together.

What Comes Next for Dan and Phil

Following the confirmation of their relationship, fans wondered whether their content would take on a more romantic tone. Dan and Phil quickly reassured their audience that this would not be the case. 'We're not about to become couple vloggers in bed,' Dan joked, while Phil added that they intended to stay true to their long-standing creative style.

Instead, the pair announced a new joint venture: The Dan and Phil Podcast. Launching in late 2025, the show promises to share unseen stories, conversations, and reflections from their fifteen years together. 'Fifteen years of suppressing all of these stories and opinions and they're finally gonna come out,' Phil said during the announcement.

Their confirmation marks a milestone not only in their personal journey but also in internet history. For over a decade, fans speculated, theorised, and hoped for an answer. Now, at last, Dan and Phil have given it.