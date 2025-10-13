Just days before their 29th wedding anniversary, Tomeka Thiam filed for divorce from Akon, citing irreconcilable differences.

Court records confirm she is seeking joint legal custody of their daughter Journey, with primary physical custody under her care, along with spousal support.

The filing stunned fans who had long seen Akon and Tomeka as one of the few enduring couples in the music world.

The €100 Million Claim, But It's Only a Rumour

Shortly after news of the split broke, rumours exploded online that Tomeka was demanding €100 million (about $108 million / £85 million) in the divorce settlement.

However, no credible source or court document has verified that figure, and it remains unconfirmed.

Equally unsubstantiated are claims that Akon has only $10,000 left in his personal bank account.

Neither the artist nor his representatives have commented publicly on the alleged financial troubles.

From Hitmaker to Global Visionary

Akon rose to fame in the early 2000s with hits such as 'Smack That' and 'Locked Up', but he quickly evolved from chart star to entrepreneur and humanitarian.

He launched Akon Lighting Africa, which helped bring solar energy to rural communities across the continent, and later unveiled his most ambitious project yet, Akon City, a futuristic $6 billion (£4.7 billion) smart metropolis in his native Senegal.

Billed as a real-life 'Wakanda', Akon City promised luxury hotels, eco-resorts and its own cryptocurrency, Akoin. But seven years after the grand announcement, the dream has fizzled out.

The Fall of Akon City

In July 2025, the Senegalese government officially scrapped Akon City, citing lack of progress and funding.

Only a partially built welcome centre ever materialised.

Reports now suggest Akon plans to scale down to a smaller tourism development instead.

The project's collapse has raised new questions about where the pledged millions went and whether the failed venture contributed to his reported financial strain.

Polygamy, Family and Pressure

Akon has publicly spoken about having nine children and maintaining multiple relationships, describing polygamy as part of his African heritage.

While he has long embraced that lifestyle, the financial demands of supporting a large family may now play a key role in the divorce settlement.

Some online commentators have speculated that Akon might have transferred assets to relatives to protect them from legal claims, but no verified source or court record confirms this. For now, such claims remain unproven.

A Legacy in Limbo

The divorce marks a pivotal moment for the Grammy-nominated star once celebrated for blending music and philanthropy.

With his marriage over and his billion-dollar city shelved, Akon faces mounting scrutiny over how his empire has been managed and where his fortune truly lies.

Meanwhile, Tomeka Thiam has kept a dignified silence, allowing the legal filings to speak for her. Sources close to her say she is focused on securing fair support and recognition after nearly three decades by his side.

As fans wait for official statements and court updates, one thing is clear: the end of Akon's marriage has opened a new chapter in the life of a man once hailed as one of music's most visionary entrepreneurs.