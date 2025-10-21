Lewis Capaldi made his much-anticipated return to music this year after announcing an indefinite hiatus in 2023.

The Scottish singer's comeback began with a surprise performance at Glastonbury, his first time on stage since stepping away. It was a full-circle moment, as Glastonbury was also where he last performed before taking his break.

During that earlier performance, Capaldi's Tourette syndrome flared up while singing Someone You Loved. Unable to finish, he was helped by the crowd, who sang the final chorus for him.

'I've Always Had It'

Capaldi revealed his Tourette diagnosis in 2022, explaining that he had noticed the twitches long before.

'The worst thing about it is when I'm excited, I get it. When I'm stressed, I get it. When I'm happy, I get it. It happens all the time,' he said, adding that some days are more painful than others.

In his 2023 Netflix documentary How I'm Feeling Now, he shared that he discovered the condition during a four-month break focused on his mental health. Before his Glastonbury show that year, he had already cancelled several commitments to rest his voice.

The Comeback After the Setback

Capaldi's return has been met with joy from fans. He recently joined NBC's The Voice as a mentor for Niall Horan's team and released new music, including Survive—a song he debuted at Glastonbury this year.

'The last two years haven't been the best for me,' he told the crowd. 'I wanted to write a song about overcoming that stuff.'

He followed it with Something in the Heavens, which reached number three on the UK Singles Chart and became his seventh number one on the EE Big Official Top 40.

Now, he's preparing to tour again, starting in Australia in December before heading to Europe next summer. He also confirmed that he's working on his third album, which he described as 'happy music'.

'Maybe there'll be one sad one, but I'm giving people what they want,' he told Scott Mills on The Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

Managing His Condition

Capaldi continues to manage his Tourette syndrome, saying he gets Botox in his shoulder to reduce muscle movement. He also took part in a University of Nottingham study testing a wrist device that helps ease symptoms, reporting positive results, though it's unclear if he still uses it.

Despite his challenges, Capaldi's comeback marks a new chapter—one defined not just by resilience, but by joy, growth, and a promise of brighter music ahead.