Democrat Annie Andrews has secured an unexpected victory, pulling off a stunning upset in the South Carolina Senate race. She defeated Republican Senator Darline Graham, a candidate backed by Donald Trump.

The result, projected on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, gives Democrats their first Senate win in the state in 28 years. It also shakes up the battle for control of the Senate, with both parties closely watching a handful of competitive races across the country.

How Andrews Beat Graham in South Carolina Race

The Associated Press projected Andrews the winner on Tuesday evening, before all the votes had been counted. With 93% of ballots counted, she led 50.6% to 47.2%, a gap of about 3.4 points.

Andrews, 45, is a pediatrician. She pitched herself as an outsider focused on healthcare costs, everyday affordability and cleaning up politics in Washington.

She lost a 2022 House race to Republican Nancy Mace. This time, she won her party's nomination comfortably in June and collected endorsements from two former governors, Republican David Beasley and Democrat Jim Hodges. Andrews held a fundraising advantage, while Graham's campaign struggled to keep pace.

Andrews also campaigned on working across party lines, opposing special interests and standing up to her own party if needed. When Graham went on the attack at a rally, Andrews replied by asking whether wanting cheaper fuel and groceries was unreasonable.

Polls had shifted significantly in the final weeks of the campaign. What had once been viewed as an expected Republican win became widely regarded as a toss-up.

Who Is Darline Graham?

Darline Graham, 62, had not previously held elected office. Before her appointment to the Senate, she served as commissioner of the South Carolina Commission for the Blind. She is the sister of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, who died in July, about a month after winning the Republican nomination.

Governor Henry McMaster appointed her to serve until the end of this year, and media outlets reported that Trump lobbied him to do so. She then beat Rep. Ralph Norman in an August runoff by less than five points.

Her campaign faced scrutiny after a televised South Carolina Republican debate in which she said she was 'not that informed on national security.' She ran on continuing her brother's work and easing cost-of-living pressures. Graham also defended her credentials, saying she was just as qualified as Andrews.

Some Republicans reportedly saw her as a weak candidate, and the national party had to divert resources to support her. Her victory in the Republican primary had exposed divisions, and some Norman supporters said they might not back her in the general election.

Republican divisions appeared to linger. Norman said he would vote for Graham but kept his distance on the campaign trail. Graham has repeatedly described herself as 'not a polished politician'.

Why the Result Caught Political Observers Off Guard

Trump carried South Carolina by 18 percentage points in 2024, and Democrats had not won a Senate seat in the state since 1998. Neither party saw the race as competitive until recent weeks.

Republicans invested heavily to retain the seat. MAGA Inc., a super PAC aligned with Trump, contributed £613,646 ($827,000) to Graham's campaign efforts in August, while the Senate Leadership Fund added £3.73 million ($5 million) in October. Total spending by Republican-aligned groups reportedly amounted to £20.19 million ($27 million), against £17.92 million ($24 million) from Democratic groups.

Trump also held a rally in Upstate South Carolina on 21 October, but the appearance ultimately was not enough to save her. Analysts and pollsters cited concerns about living costs, high diesel prices and the Iran war as factors that may have weighed on Republican candidates. Trump's approval rating had slipped to 30% in a Pew survey published on 8 October 2026.

What Andrews' Win Means for the Senate

Before the election, Republicans held a 53-47 Senate majority, and Democrats needed a net gain of four seats to take control of the chamber. Andrews' victory hands them one of those seats.

The result is also a blow to Trump, who had personally lobbied for Graham and urged her to run for a full six-year term. Final certified results will confirm the exact margin in the coming days.