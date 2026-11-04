Lionel Messi has paid an emotional tribute to Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel, who has died aged 30. The Argentine superstar shared a message for the player's family on Instagram after the news broke on Tuesday, 3 November 2026.

De Miguel collapsed during a Segunda División match against FC Andorra on Monday, 2 November, and the club confirmed his death the following morning. Tributes have since poured in from across world football.

Lionel Messi Reacts to Jesús de Miguel's Death

Messi posted a black-and-white photo of de Miguel on his Instagram story. His message opened with: 'There are no words'. He then sent condolences and strength to the player's family and friends, and wished for him to rest in peace.

Messi, who won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, plays for Inter Miami in the United States. His short tribute was one of many from major names in the sport, as the news reached fans well beyond Spain.

Collision During Tenerife-Andorra Match

The incident occurred late in the second-tier match. The score was 2-2 in stoppage time when de Miguel collided with Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono.

Reports said the goalkeeper had come off his line to challenge for a long ball. De Miguel received emergency treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital, and the match was called off. Several players were reportedly seen in tears as he was carried away.

He was admitted to intensive care at Hospital Universitario Nuestra Señora de Candelaria. Media reports initially described his condition as serious but stable.

Marca reported that he suffered a cardiac arrest and was revived by medics. His condition worsened on Tuesday morning, and Tenerife announced his death at 8am.

The cause of death has not been made public.

Who Was Jesús de Miguel?

De Miguel was born in Madrid on 21 September 1996. He came through the youth ranks at Leganés and Fuenlabrada.

Tenerife, based in the Canary Islands, plays in Spain's second tier, the Segunda División. De Miguel worked his way up through Spain's lower divisions, including a spell at Castellón, before joining Tenerife in the summer of 2025. He signed a three-year deal in July that year.

He leaves behind a young daughter and his partner. His family thanked people for their support and asked for privacy.

Football World Pays Tribute to Jesús de Miguel

Tenerife said the club was heartbroken. Fans left flowers outside Estadio Heliodoro Rodríguez López and observed a moment of silence. The Spanish Footballers' Association, known as AFE, spoke about de Miguel's passion for the game and his commitment to fellow professionals.

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United posted condolences online. Kylian Mbappé spoke of his sadness on social media. Real Madrid, the Spanish football federation and Andorra owner Gerard Piqué also sent messages of sympathy.

UEFA ordered moments of silence at its matches this week. Barcelona, Atlético Madrid and Villarreal skipped the Champions League anthem before their games. The Spanish football federation also postponed Copa del Rey and Copa de la Reina fixtures. Tenerife asked to postpone its Saturday game against Granada, and supporters plan to gather at the stadium that day to remember him.