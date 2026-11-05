Democrat Abdul El-Sayed took a playful jab at Vice President JD Vance and President Donald Trump after winning Michigan's US Senate race. In his victory speech, he greeted Vance with the Arabic term 'habibi'.

El-Sayed is set to become the first Muslim elected to the US Senate, after the Associated Press called the race. The moment came after months of attacks targeting his name and faith.

El-Sayed's 'Habibi' Remark Draws Attention

Speaking in Detroit after beating Republican Mike Rogers, El-Sayed addressed Vance directly. 'JD, habibi, there is this delicious irony in the fact that you're constitutionally obligated to swear me in in January,' he said. El-Sayed won with more than 52% of the vote, according to AP election results, with 98% of ballots counted.

He then turned his attention to Trump, saying: 'You struggled with my name... after JD swears me in in January, you could just go on and call me senator,' according to a transcript of the speech. He added: 'Wolverine one, Buckeye zero.' Addressing parents who had explained the president's mockery to their children, he said: 'The bad guys lost'.

The Wolverine-Buckeye line referenced the longstanding rivalry between El-Sayed's University of Michigan Wolverines and Vance's Ohio State Buckeyes.

El-Sayed: "Mike, enjoy your retirement ... you chose hate, and Michigan chose hope ... JD, habibi -- there is this delicious irony in the fact that you are constitutionally obligated to swear me in in January. Wolverines 1, Buckeyes 0." https://t.co/JpEaH3QlJY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 4, 2026

What Does 'Habibi' Mean, and Why Did He Use It?

'Habibi' is Arabic for 'my love' or 'my dear'. It is commonly used as an affectionate nickname among friends and family.

By directing the term at a political opponent who had criticised him, El-Sayed appeared to turn the insult into a joke. He also said his campaign had often spoken of 'inshallah' (God willing), but could now say 'alhamdulillah' (praise be to God).

What Trump and Vance Said About El-Sayed Before

Trump mocked his name and called him a 'jihadist' during the campaign. CBS News reported there is no evidence to support claims portraying him as an Islamist extremist.

Vance also criticised remarks El-Sayed made after the attack on Temple Israel in West Bloomfield. El-Sayed condemned the attack but later apologised for part of his comment.

El-Sayed responded at a rally in Marquette by saying he was a Wolverine, not a Buckeye. His victory-night joke revived that line.

Who Is Abdul El-Sayed, Michigan's Senator-Elect?

El-Sayed grew up near Detroit in a family of Egyptian descent. He graduated top of his University of Michigan class in 2007, studied at Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar and earned a medical degree from Columbia University.

He worked as an epidemiologist, led Detroit's health department and later served as director of Wayne County's health and human services department. He lost the 2018 Democratic gubernatorial primary to Gretchen Whitmer.

In August, he defeated Rep. Haley Stevens in the Senate primary despite heavy spending by AIPAC-backed groups supporting her campaign. Stevens later endorsed Rogers ahead of the general election.

El-Sayed campaigned on Medicare for All, lower living costs and ending US military aid to Israel. He also opposed the war with Iran and Trump's trade policies towards Canada.

Analyst Rami Khouri told Al Jazeera the win could mark a turning point in attitudes towards Muslim and Arab Americans.